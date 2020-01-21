advertisement

Netflix thanked “The Witcher” in its Q4 letter to shareholders on Tuesday afternoon, saying that Henry Cavill’s fantasy show was seen by 76 million households in its first month. It was the biggest debut in the first season in the history of the service. This record-breaking performance may have something to do with Netflix changing the number of views.

Netflix used to count a view after watching 70% of a show or movie. On Tuesday, Netflix said it had now measured a view when a subscriber “decided to watch for at least 2 minutes and did so – long enough to indicate that the choice was intended.”

Netflix said it was “more sensible” to change the number of views, given the “widely varying lengths” of its shows and films.

If Netflix had used its old 70% metric, viewers would have to watch 42 minutes of the show’s first episode to be considered view.

“The Witcher” debuted on December 20 and is based on the popular book series of the same name.

“As evidence of how our hit content can pervade the global zeitgeist and influence popular culture, the launch of the show has increased worldwide sales of” The Witcher “books and games and has produced a viral musical hit,” said Netflix letter in the fourth quarter.

The company also announced the second season of “You”, which was viewed 54 million times in the first month, and the third season of “The Crown” was watched by more than 21 million households in the first month.

Netflix gained 8.8 million customers in the fourth quarter, the second best quarter ever. The service now has a total of 167.1 million subscribers.

