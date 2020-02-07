advertisement

After the murder of their father, the Locke family moved to their ancestral home in Massachusetts. Now a widow, Nina (Darby Stanchfield) is working hard to fix the place so the family can settle down. Her teenage son and daughter Tyler (Connor Jessup) and Kinsey (Emilia Jones) have trouble worrying. As for the youngest son, Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), he discovers that there is more to this house than it seems. There are keys with magic powers spread across it; and a demon (Laysla De Oliveira) living in their well wants to get hold of them.

“Locke & Key” looks like a cross between something like “The Chronicles of Narnia” (which they mention at least twice) or “Harry Potter” and “Riverdale”. And it’s not necessarily a bad thing since you get your trash teen melodrama and your exciting fantasy in one set. The opening scene represents a man putting a key in his heart, then in flames, with his house. So very early on, you know you want something fun. At the end of the first episode, you are definitely invested.

Another comparison that Netflix’s latest effort reminds me of is “The Haunting of Hill House”. If there was a 12A version. CGI quality can be questionable but it ends up being part of its gimmicky charm. One wonders if part of the reason why it seems a little bogus and cheap is not to scare young viewers.

‘Riverdale’ comparisons emerge not only from the Teeny Bop orientation around the characters but also from the dull actor standard. Violence and death strike suddenly as people from the past show up to cause trouble. ‘Locke & Key’, in its defense, is at least more focused than ‘Riverdale’, although one shrinks from a dialogue such as “with all that he / she / you / they / she / she has gone through” appearing again and again.

There is a strained relationship between Tyler and Kinsey, as Tyler is more concerned with getting status and a girlfriend at school than taking care of his siblings. Kinsey also focuses on making friends and ends up in a romantic tangle. The two teens tend to neglect Bode, only really taking an interest in him after they learn the keys. Nina also makes friends in the city and has alcoholic tendencies that are touched and then swept away. So, in terms of character development, not much is going on. Yet you are drawn to the mystery and the children grow up on you. The three brothers and sisters become the key (see what I did there?) To enjoy the show, spoiled and self-absorbed, even if they can be.

The best approach of the series is really a silly, evasive and fantastic adventure like “The Goonies” or “Monster House”. It’s childish – even if the last two episodes, it must be said, were scary – but a lot of fun. There is an addictive quality and you will get through its 10 episodes in no time. Maybe there will even be a second season.

‘Locke & Key’ is now on Netflix.

