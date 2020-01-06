advertisement

The trailer is available for the upcoming Netflix “Cheer” documentaries and these are not your average pom-pom waver.

Last Chance U director Greg Whiteley accompanies the Navarro College cheer team from the sleepy city of Corsicana, Texas, and does semester training for the National Championships in Daytona, Florida.

Watch the personalized cheerleading team throw themselves into the air and perform many dangerous-looking flips in the video above.

Also read: Netflix orders “Cheer” documentaries from “Last Chance U” director

“The stakes on the mat are high, but for these athletes the only thing that is more brutal than their training and more exceptional than their performance is the story of adversity and triumphs behind the team members themselves,” said Netflix. “Over the course of six episodes, viewers will join Navarro College cheerleaders as they face injuries, casualties, personal setbacks, and triumphs. All of this leads to an exciting and adrenaline-fueled final competition at the National Championship.”

The team is coached by Monica Aldama, who has led to 14 titles since 2000.

“Cheer” is produced by One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar. Whiteley Manager produces for One Potato, with Adam Leibowitz as the supervising producer and Arielle Kilker and Chelsea Yarnell. Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard produce for Boardwalk Pictures. Jasper Thomlinson and Bert Hamelinck produce for caviar.

“Cheer” premieres on January 8th on Netflix.

