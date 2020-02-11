advertisement

Netflix released their trailer for the second season of Altered Carbon with Anthony Mackie.

The trailer immediately shows Takeshi Kovac’s new sleeve, indicating that it is for military use only and offers quick healing and improved response time, among other things. It also reminds viewers that Kovacs is still looking for his long-lost lover, Quellcrist Falconer. And apparently he’ll find her.

Show runner Alison Schapker explained the premise of the show to Polygon: “Kovacs is on a journey with a beginning, a middle and an end in every season, but it is a cumulative feeling to see his adventures.”

Schapker adds: “I think the idea that every season is a new Kovac and a new sleeve on a new planet and a new secret feels like the backbone of a loose anthology. But one, that has a rewarding component to pursue his adventures. “

For those who haven’t seen season one yet or haven’t read Richard K. Morgan’s book, the show will show people’s ability to store their subconscious on devices called stacks. These stacks can then be transferred to different cores or bodies. It enables man to become essentially immortal as long as his stack is not destroyed.

While the trailer introduces us to Kovac’s new sleeves, there’s a big twist towards the end, as the original Takeshi Kovacs, or at least one sleeve that looks exactly like it, is activated and appears to be broadcasting the Kovacs in Anthony Mackie Chasing sleeves.

Schapker also described the show as “love story” and “ghost story”.

“We knew it was a love story and we knew it was a ghost story. We new Kovacs wanted to find springs. He had been looking for her for centuries. That really raises the question of time. Time changes everything. “

Schapker discusses that the season will investigate a number of Kovacs questions to finally find Falconer.

“What would it mean to love someone for so long and then find them? And would you be the person in your memory and the person you carried around? How have you changed and how have they changed? And how has the world changed and what would it be like? So you start in a very open, clean place and go from there. “

Altered Carbon Season 2 will be released on February 27, 2020. Series stars Anthony Mackie as Kovacs, Lela Loren as Danica Harlan, Simone Missick as Trepp, James Saito as Tanseda Hideki and Dina Shihabi as DIG 301.

