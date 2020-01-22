advertisement

Netflix is ​​notorious for keeping its lips tight on its exact viewing numbers. But it seems that they are so proud of “The Crown” that they should boast.

‘The Crown’, a historic drama that portrays the British monarchy, consists of three seasons on Netflix. The first two seasons were presented by Claire Foy and Matt Smith while the third saw Olivia Colman replace Foy as Queen Elizabeth II.

Netflix has revealed that 21 million homes were watching Season 3 in its first four weeks. This is 40% more than the second season over the same period.

73 million accounts worldwide have watched ‘The Crown’ since its debut in 2016.

Ted Sarandos, the content manager at Netflix, said the series is now “part of world cultural news”.

He added: “Thanks to creator and writer Peter Morgan and a phenomenal cast and crew, the series’ popularity increases with each new season and, as the recent SAG and Golden Globe Awards show, its quality remains unmatched.”

Even more impressive are the streaming service figures for “The Witcher”. The fantasy series starring Henry Cavill was watched by 76 million households in its first month. This is Netflix’s best result to date for an original television series in the first season.

Other Netflix recent big hits include the second season of “ You, ” which was watched by 54 million homes, and Michael Bay star Ryan Reynolds, “ 6 Underground, ” which was seen by 83 million people.

Season 1 to 3 of ‘The Crown’ is now on Netflix with a fourth season in the works.

