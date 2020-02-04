advertisement

Netflix has just released the first teaser for Altered Carbon Season 2 with Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs. He takes on the role of Joel Kinnaman, who played the character in season 1.

The show, based on Richard K. Morgan’s novel, introduces the idea that individuals can be put in different sleeves or bodies so that different actors can play the part.

Check out the teaser.

Along with the teaser trailer, Netflix announced that the second season will be available on the streaming platform on February 27, 2020.

In the second season of the show, Lela Loren will also be seen as Danica Harlan. She is the governor of Harlan’s world. Mackie and Loren join Simone Missick as bounty hunter Trepp, James Saito as century-old crime boss Tanaseda Hideka and Dina Shihabi as artificial intelligence DIG 301.

The series sees the return of Chris Conner as Al Poe and Renee Elise Goldsberry as Kovac’s love source Crist Falconer.

Along with the teaser trailer, Netflix also released a series of photos from season two for TV Line:

The first season was well received by the fans. The show has a 90% audience share on Rotten Tomatoes.

It has a similar score on Metacritic with an 8.7 user score.

In the IMDB, it has an 8.1-weighted user rating.

Are you looking forward to Mackie taking on the role of Takeshi Kovacs?

