advertisement

Netflix has released the cast of “Mindhunter” from their contracts, but the show has not been canceled and co-executive producer David Fincher has the option to produce a third season in the future, a Netflix spokesman told TheWrap.

“David is focused on making his first Netflix film ‘Mank’ and producing the second season of ‘Love, Death and Robots’. He may revisit MINDHUNTER in the future,” said Netflix in a statement It was the actors not fair to keep them from looking for other work while he was researching new work himself. “

The occupation was released from their contracts in December.

advertisement

Also read: “Mindhunter” Season 2: Is the situation with Bill Tench’s son a true one?

“Mindhunter” is based on the FBI bestseller “Mindhunter: Inside the Elite Serial Crime Unit” by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. In the first two seasons, Holt McCallany, Jonathan Groff, and Anna Torv were listed as fictional versions of the key characters behind the FBI team’s formation, including portrayals of some of America’s worst serial killers and their crimes.

The show debuted on Netflix in October 2017. The second season, which started in August last year, focused on the murders in Atlanta from 1979 to 1981. “Mindhunter” was created by Joe Penhall, who worked with Fincher as an executive producer.

12 actors who played Charles Manson in film and television (photos)

No other mass criminal or cult figure in American history has shown as much fascination with Hollywood and popular culture as Charles Manson (although Ted Bundy is approaching). He and his “family” were the subject of films, parodies and he even landed a Rolling Stone cover. “American Horror Story: Cult” had an actor who portrayed Manson, and Quentin Tarantino digs up the past for his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with the murders of the Manson family. Here is a selection of actors who have dared to play the notorious character.

Steve Railsback – “Helter Skelter” (1976)

The memory of Manson was still fresh when this TV special based on Vincent Bugliosi’s book was broadcast. CBS even made it a two-night special. CBS

Michael Reid MacKay – “Summer Dreams: The Story of the Beach Boys” (1990)

This Beach Boys career TV special was about Manson’s relationship with founding member Dennis Wilson. ABC

Marcelo Games – “The Manson Family” (1997)

This dramatization of the Manson family murders in director Jim Van Bebber’s film, which was officially released in the United States in 2004, is seen through the lens of Super 8 home theaters. Dinsdale publication

Trey Parker – “South Park” (1998)

In the second season of South Park, Trey Parker was having fun with Manson when the kids taught him the real meaning of Christmas after he got out of jail. Comedy Central

Jeremy Davies – “Helter Skelter” (2004)

This CBS update to their classic “Helter Skelter” shifted the focus more from Bugliosi to Manson and “Family” Linda Kasabian, with Jeremy Davies playing the cult leader. CBS

Ryan Kiser – “House of Manson” (2014)

Kiser actually had the “honor” to portray Manson twice, once in the “Lie” of 2009 and 2014 for “House of Manson”. The latter film goes back to Manson’s life when he murdered Sharon Tate and is most similar to Charles “Tex” Watson’s account of the events. Gravitas Ventures

Taran Killam – “Saturday Night Live” (2014)

Do you remember when the news came that Manson had found love for 26-year-old Star Burton in prison? Who couldn’t fall in love with his beard and “winning smile”? And it’s only for income tax fraud! NBC

Gethin Anthony – “Aquarius” (2015)

The short-lived NBC drama “Aquarius” was discontinued in 1967 and followed two detectives who were looking for a missing girl who eventually became a Manson recruit. NBC

Jeff Ward – “Manson’s Lost Girls” (2016)

Even Lifetime has looked at the history of the Manson family. One of the network’s original films was about Linda Kasabian and some of the other female family members who were under Manson’s spell. lifetime

Evan Peters – “American Horror Story” (2017)

In “American Horror Story: Cult”, Evan Peters plays a politician who is obsessed and inspired by Manson and eventually owned by him. FX

Matt Smith – “Charlie Says” (2019)

“Charlie Says” takes place years after the Manson family murders and focuses on the psychological rehabilitation of Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins. “Doctor Who” actor Matt Smith portrayed Manson in flashbacks to investigate the mental spell he exerted on the many women who killed for him. IFC Films

Damon Herriman – “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” AND “Mindhunter” (2019)

Damon Herriman can only be seen briefly in Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film – but the Manson family and victims like Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) play a prominent role in the plot at the time of the 1969 murders. In the second season of David Fincher’s Netflix series “Mindhunter”, in which he has a more detailed scene in a prison conversation with an FBI investigator, the actor was also cast as a cult leader. Sony Pictures

Previous slide

Next slide

From Steve Railsback in “Helter Skelter” to Damon Herriman in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “Mindhunter”

No other mass criminal or cult figure in American history has shown as much fascination with Hollywood and popular culture as Charles Manson (although Ted Bundy is approaching). He and his “family” were the subject of films, parodies and he even landed a Rolling Stone cover. “American Horror Story: Cult” had an actor who portrayed Manson, and Quentin Tarantino digs up the past for his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with the murders of the Manson family. Here is a selection of actors who have dared to play the notorious character.

advertisement