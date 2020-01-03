advertisement

Much of the chatter about Netflix in the second half of the year last year focused on how much new competition was coming. Now that Disney + and Apple TV + have both been launched, it is pretty safe to say that all preparation for the day of judgment was ridiculous. Yes, Disney + is a great service that is packed with popular content. But for $ 6.99 a month or even less with an annual subscription, it’s a supplement to Netflix subscribers, if anything. And as for Apple’s new streaming service, well, we’ll just say that Netflix managers are unlikely to lose any sleep on this at the moment. Instead, Netflix just keeps on doing what it does best: publishing great new original movies and shows every month and scouring popular content from external studios here and there.

December was a pretty big month for Netflix when it comes to original content. The biggest news was clearly the premiere of The Witcher, a new fantasy series based on the books of the same name. The release of the show was a huge success for Netflix, and it is currently one of the top rated all-time original series of the company. Other major releases last month include Michael Bay’s film 6 Underground, as well as new seasons from You, Fuller House, Lost In Space, Magic for Humans and more. View all of Netflix’s original releases from last month here in our December summary.

December was indeed big, but now it’s time to turn our attention to January – and holy cow, the new year is starting well at Netflix. January 1 marked the arrival of a new original Netflix series called Messiah made by Michael Petroni and directed by James McTeigue, who is perhaps best known for directing V for Vendetta. We are just over halfway through the season and it is really great. If Messiah is not on your radar yet, it must be.

Other major releases in January of the original Netflix content are a new season from Grace and Frankie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 and the final season of The Ranch. And perhaps the biggest of them all, the second part of Bojack Horseman season 6 hits Netflix at the end of the month, and it remains one of the company’s most acclaimed shows. Much more is waiting for Netflix subscribers this month, and you’ll find the full range of original series and movie releases below. And if you want to see everything that Netflix will release next month, including content from third-party studios, view this post.

Streaming January 1

Streaming January 2

Streaming January 3

Streaming January 4

Streaming January 8

cheer – DOCUMENTARY NETFLIX

Streaming January 10

Streaming January 13

The Healing Powers of Dude – NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming January 14

Streaming January 15

Streaming January 16

NiNoKuni – NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming January 17

Streaming January 20

Streaming January 21

Streaming January 22

Streaming January 23

Streaming January 24

Streaming January 26

Vir Das: for India – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 29

Streaming January 30

Streaming January 31

