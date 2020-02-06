advertisement

The new series will accompany 15 babies in their first year of life.

Netflix has covered just about everything with its original content, and it’s almost always absolutely excellent.

So we can’t help but be curious to see how they look at a number of babies, all for our education and entertainment.

From the first breath to the first steps, the documentaries will attempt to explore a decade of groundbreaking science that reveals the emotional and amazing story of a baby’s first year.

Great.

“Isn’t it surprising that the answer to what it means to be human is in the smallest, youngest beings – our babies?” Asks the trailer.

It looks like it could be the perfect watch for anyone planning to have a baby or for anyone who just feels a bit brutal.

Check out the trailer here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3HuD9Ehb_0 [/ embed]

Clip about Netflix

Total emotional stuff. We will test and say that this will take social media by storm when it is released.

Babies will be joining Netflix on February 21, 2020.

