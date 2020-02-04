advertisement

Scott Stuber, Netflix ‘chief of the original films, says the streaming giant does nothing that other studios don’t.

A new Wall Street Journal report has caused a stir in Netflix’s huge spending on Oscar campaigns for awarding its 2019-20 title, including Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, and Fernando Meirelle’s The Two Popes “. “and more. With 24 Oscar nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, Netflix is ​​the ceremony’s most nominated studio. The streaming giant has been nominated for seven films, including animated originals” Klaus “and” I Lost My Body ” ,

According to the Wall Street Journal report: “Industry insiders estimate that Netflix spends well over $ 100 million, with the majority of these funds usually going into campaigns for Martin Scorsese’s” The Irishman “and Noah Baumbach’s” Marriage Story “type $ 5 to $ 20 million per film for price campaigns. “

Scott Stuber, Netflix ‘chief of the original films, disproves the streamer’s spending over $ 100 million on Oscar campaigns, overstates the estimate, and adds that Netlix’ award spending was “very smart” I don’t think that we do something that everyone else doesn’t. “

A source near Netflix told IndieWire that, given Netflix’s supposedly huge campaign budget, it should be borne in mind that the studio had a much higher volume of titles to promote this season than other studios. According to the WSJ, a traditional Oscar campaign could be up to $ 20 million for a single film. Netflix had seven Oscar nominees this year. If Netflix had spent $ 20 million on each film, the budget for the Oscar campaign would have been $ 140 million. Coursed’s Netflix pumped more money into certain competitors than others (“The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” are its two main players), but an Oscar budget of over $ 100 million for a seven-film slate would not be uncommon , At least by WSJ’s own standards.

Netflix has been the focus of similar budget spending talks in the last Oscar season, after the New York Times reported that the streamer had launched a $ 25 million campaign for “Roma” that far exceeded the $ 15 million -The film’s production budget lay. Some outlets said the budget for the Roma Roma campaign was closer to $ 60 million. Roma received 10 Oscar nominations in 2019, but lost Best Film to Green Book.

While Netflix has more nominations than any other studio at the 2020 Oscars, it is not expected to get away with most Oscars. Laura Dern is almost the best supporting actress for her “Marriage Story” performance, but outside of this category, nothing is a guarantee for the streamer. The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on February 9th.

