Netflix’s big stores are looking to pay off in 2020 with new shows from Damien Chazelle, Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Steve Carell, and Mindy Kaling.

Netflix is ​​leaning on its strengths in 2020. Not only is the streaming giant pump out of dozens, if not hundreds, of new shows, but many of its original series meet the demand represented by past successes or fill holes left of favorites ,

So is there a new “Stranger Things” on the horizon? Perhaps a worthy successor to “Orange is the new black one?” What is a substitute for syndicated sitcoms like “The Office” and “Friends”? They believe Netflix works better at giving subscribers what they want, and the 2020 preview should show exactly that.

With more competition than ever from Disney and Apple, and even more service along the way (hello HBO Max and Peacock), 2020 will be a crucial year for the current king of streaming. So here’s what they’re working on:

“Lock and key”

Release date: Friday February 7th

Occupation: Darby Stanchfield, Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Bill Heck, Laysla De Oliveira, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, and Griffin Gluck

authors: Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill (Co-Showrunner), Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill

directors: Michael Morris (pilot), Vincenzo Natali, Tim Southam, Mark Tonderai and Dawn Wilkinson

A murdered father. Magic keys. Demons. These are just a few of the core elements in Netflix’s “Locke & Key”, a fantasy drama series based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s comic of the same name. After moving three orphaned siblings to an old house in Maine, they discover a series of buttons that gives them with a “multitude of powers and abilities” (per Netflix synopsis). Few know a demon desires the keys, and a battle for their property ensues. The original comic includes time hopping stories that came from the American Revolution, as well as important names such as “Animal Key” (which can turn the user into an animal) and “Angel Key” (which can take the users of the run). After the success of “The Umbrella Academy” – another show offering a large ensemble of teenage actors who gain superhuman skills – Netflix is ​​undoubtedly hoping “Locke & Key” scratches the same itch for subscribers.

“Gentefied”

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Release date: TBA (expected in spring 2020)

Occupation: Joaquín Cosío, Karrie Martin, JJ Soria, and Carlos Santos

authors: Linda Yvette Chávez & Marvin Lemus (co-creator), Monica Macer (showrunner)

Director: Marvin Lemus (pilot)

Produced by America Ferrera from a 2017 web series premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, “Gentefied” follows three cousins ​​trying to save their late grandfather from the Boyle Heights Taco Shop. Through the lens of three different family members and the community they are trying to combine with the half hour dramatic comedy exploring sexuality as much as Latinx heritage, tackling intimate personal issues and increasing American challenges (such as gentrification). Given the similarities to Starz’s award-winning series “Vida” – about two distant sisters coming together to save their late mother on the east side bar – “Gentefied” has a lot to live for, but we’re happy to hear what this group has to say.

“Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Ms. CJ Walker”

Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock

Release date: Friday March 20th

Occupation: Octavia Spencer, Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Kevin Carroll

authors: Elle Johnson and Janine Sherman Barrois (Co-Showrunner), Nicole Jefferson Asher

directors: Kasi Lemmons and DeMane Davis

an Oscar winner in Octavia Spencer as a star and executive producer So You Got; the most successful superstar LeBron James NBA is working behind the camera; “Tuca & Bertie” voice and stand-up comedy breakout Tiffany Haddish right next to Spencer, and the rest of the cast is from top tier TV talent like Carmen Ejogo (“The Girlfriend Experience”), Kevin Carroll (“from the overs ”) And Blair Underwood (‘Dear White People’). and it is before we get to the basic premise: this should be all you need to know to start bingeing “Inspired by Ms. CJ Walker’s Life, Self-Made”: Based on the biography “On Her Own Soil.” : The Life and Times of Madame CJ Walker, ”written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter, A’lelia Bundles, the four-part series follows the rise of Sarah Breedlove, a small town girl who marketed a business empire of hair and beauty products built in the black women in the late 1800s. At the time of her death in 1919, Breedlove (also known as Madame C. J. Walker) was the richest self-made woman in America. In the hands of Spencer – “Self-Made” seems like a home run – which is known for the production of “Fruitvale” and “Green Book”, in addition to their screen performance.

“Space force”

Gregory Pace / Shutterstock

Release date: TBA (expected in spring 2020)

Occupation: Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Noah Emmerich, Jimmy O. Yang

authors: Greg Daniels (Showrunner and Co-Creator), Steve Carell (Co-Creator)

directors: Paul King (pilot), Tom Marshall

This is not a replacement for “The Office” … unless it is quite a replacement for “The Office”. As the popular NBC workplace comedy moves from Netflix to its new home on Peacock, the good people at the world’s leading maker of streaming giants are doing what they do best: making new content. Steve Carell stars in Greg Daniels next job comedy about a group of people tasked with creating the sixth branch of the armed forces – Space Force. And Daniels has the whole resume: Not only does he create the American “Office” and “Parks and Recreation”, but the veteran comedy writer was a key creative force on “King of the Hill” and produced “The Simpsons.” “For five years in the 90s (also known as Peak ‘Simpsons’). Expectations are high for Daniel’s Netflix debut and Carell’s first major television role as he made Michael Scott an icon. It is unlikely that “Space Force” is simply “The Office” in the room … unless it sure sounds like “The Office” in the room.

“The vortex”

Lou Faulon / Netflix

Release date: TBA (expected in spring 2020)

Occupation: André Holland, Amandla Stenberg, Joanna Kulig, Alexis Manenti, Ouassini Embarek, Liah O’Prey, Afida Thari, Damian Nueva Cortes, Leila Bekhti, Leila Bekhti, Randy Kerber, Tahar Rahim, Adil Dehbi, Sopico Sidali, Tchecky Karyo, Benjamin Biolay

authors: Alan Poul, Duncan McMillan, Hamid Hiloua, Jack Thorne

directors: Damien Chazelle, Houda Benyamina, Laila Marrakchi

Speaking of creators welcome to return area “La La Land” author and director Damien Chazelle scats again in a jazz club for “The Eddy”, a new drama series set in today’s Paris that follows the owner and his house band as they walk their city’s dangerous streets navigate. Chazelle is a director and producer, while songwriter Glen Ballard and composer Randy Kerber original music ensure stars André Holland (“The Knick”) and Amandla Stenberg (“The Hass U Gib”). Shot in Paris with dialogue in French, English and Arabic, Chazelle’s first venture into television is not far from his most popular films – and that’s a good thing of mine.

“Cursed”

Netflix

Release date: TBA (expected in spring 2020)

Occupation: Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell, Ella Prebble, Florenz Hunt, Gustaf Skarsgård

authors: Frank Miller, Tom Wheeler (co-creator)

directors: Zetna Fuentes (pilot), Jon Osten, Daniel Nettheim, Sarah O’Gorman

Katherine Langford doesn’t need to flip a coin to “The Witcher” – “Cursed” got the green light long before Henry Cavill’s monster hunt series turned into a surprise hit – but her first series after “13 Reasons Why” must pretty much match high, very strange bar set from Netflix’s last fantasy epic. Based on Tom Wheeler and illustrated novel of the same name Frank Miller: “Cursed” is a re-imagination of the Arthurian saga, told through the eyes of Nimue (Langford), a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift intended to to become that powerful (and tragic) lady of the lake. After the death of her mother, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur (Devon Terrell), a humble merchant, who searches Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård) and delivers an old sword. Netflix hopes its latest teen-centric series connects with general audiences (since it’s a coming-of-age story) as well as fantasy lovers (since there’s an assistant named Merlin) to create another multi-quadrant hit. One question: does nimue have a bard, and is his / her songs better than delphiniums?

“Hollywood”

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Release date: May 2020

Occupation: Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Dylan McDermott, Jim Parsons, Holland Taylor, Maude Apatow, Samara Weben, Rob Reiner, Mira Sorvino

authors: Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan

directors: Ryan Murphy (pilot), Janet Mock

Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Mega Deal officially starts with Yes, the acclaimed producer behind “American Horror Story” and “Feud” already debuted his first Netflix original series “Hollywood.” – the Golden Globe-nominated comedy “The Politician” – and his ” one flew over the cuckoo’s nest “Prequel ‘Ratcheting’, also got the green light before this one, but his ‘Love Letter to the Tinseltown Golden Age’ is the super producer’s first series for the streamer, which is not bannered under 20th Century Fox. Does that mean more pressure on Murphy to deliver a hit? Not really. Netflix would love to see these stars launch Endeavor filled with Murphy favorites, but a hit is a hit – what really matters is that “Hollywood” makes a little more buzz than “The Politician”, which isn’t quite the spirit of the times last captures fall.

“Jupiter’s Legacy”

David Buchan / Shutterstock

Release date: TBA (expected in summer 2020)

Occupation: Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter, Tenika Davis, Andrew Horton

authors: Mark Millar (Author), Brian Gunn, Mark Gunn

directors: Steven S. DeKnight (pilot), Charlotte Brändström, Christopher J. Byrne

His “Watchmen the” second act sounds like a first-class nightmare for the upcoming superhero series, but “Jupiter’s Legacy” tries to put its own spin on the genre. Like the HBO series “The Extraordinary Being” (episode 6) as the origin story for crime fighters in pantyhose, Netflix adaptation of Mark Millar’s comic tracks, the world’s first generation of superheroes, who received their strength there in the 1930s. That being said, “Jupiter Legacy” is not really an origin story. It’s about living in the shadow of the giants. According to living legends, the O.G. heroes (played by Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb) have a whole new challenge as their children struggle with superpowers to live up to their parents’ legendary deeds. Steven S. DeKnight (“Daredevil”) was the original showrunner before leaving the series about creative differences, but “Jupiters Legacy” is the first in a full slate of Millar adjustments planned by the streamer, so don’t expect them to leave one lonely speed bump slow this train. There are many superhero stories left to tell.

“Bridgerton”

John Salangsang / Diversity / Shutterstock

Release date: TBA 2020

Occupation: Julie Andrews, Phoebe Dynevor, REGE-Jean Page, Bessie Carter, Sabrina Bartlett, Claudia Jessie, Harriet Cains, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Thompson

authors: Chris Van Dusen (showrunner), Shonda Rhimes (EP), Betsy Beers (EP), Janet Lin, Aubrey McDonald, Julia Quinn

directors: Sheree Folkson, Alrick Riley, Julie Anne Robinson, Tom Verica

We have already written everything you need to know about “Bridgerton” here, but if you haven’t heard, that’s a big title for Netflix. It’s not just Shonda Rhimes ’first show under her aptly priced mega deal, but the new drama is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling set of novels and set in the sexy, lavish, and competitive world of Regency London High Society. That’s right: It’s a hoity toity historical drama with all the juicy insignia of a nightly soap! And somehow Julie Andrews is involved who seems to have extra nuts. Read on for more information. Just make sure you are prepared for this when it lands in mid 2020.

“The Baby-Sitters Club”

WILL OLIVER / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Release date: TBA 2020

Occupation: Mark Feuerstein, Alicia Silverstone

authors: Rachel Shukert (showrunner)

Director: Lucia Aniello (pilot)

Based on Ann M. Martin’s iconic classic coming-of-age novels, “The Club Baby-Sitter” is a 10-part live action series about five best friends in Connecticut living as middle school students. Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey, and Dawn start their own babysitting business to support their youthful antics, while dealing with inevitable real issues like divorce and prejudice. Alicia Silverstone will play Kristy’s mother, while Mark Feuerstein co-stars like her husband and Kristy’s stepfather. “The Baby-Sitters Club” is just one in a series of literary adaptations cooked at Netflix, perhaps to help bolster an already strong children’s program lineup – that is still feeling the warmth of Disney +.

“#BlackExcellence”

Michael Buckner / Diversity / Shutterstock

Release date: TBA 2020

Occupation: Rashida Jones, Kenya Barris, Iman Benson, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne, Genneya Walton

authors: Kenya Barris (creator)

Kenya Barris moves in front of the camera for the first time in his first Netflix original series “#BlackExcellence.” The “Black-ish” creators have found great success behind the camera, writing features such as “Girls Trip” and the latest “Shaft.” -Film, but don’t worry: he’s still writing and producing his latest family sitcom offering current discussions about relationships, race, culture, and, yes, parenting. But now the man behind Dre Johnson’s style is trying to outlaw the same comedic charms himself. Not only that, but he’s alongside Rashida Jones, so you’d better bring your A-game to Mr. Barris. Rashida Jones can carry this whole thing herself.

Read on for other Netflix shows by Ryan Murphy, Mindy Kaling and Iliza Shlesinger.

