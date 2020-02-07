advertisement

Votings for the upcoming Academy Awards are still tabulated, but it already seems clear that this won’t be Netflix’s year.

The streaming giant arrives at the Academy Awards on Sunday and leads the field with 24 nominations. This is a success story that underscores Netflix’s success in building a prestigious film operation with minimal presence in actual cinemas.

advertisement

Still, the company could end the evening with just two wins, according to Gold Derby, who summarizes the predictions of 28 award-winning handicappers, despite truckloads of cash being put into price-driven marketing campaigns.

Competitors estimate that Netflix spent at least $ 70 million. This is an astonishing sum, even for Hollywood’s wasteful circumstances. Netflix declined to comment.

The Irish, Martin Scorsese’s gangster character study, which was nominated for 10 Oscars and relentlessly hyped by Netflix as “one of the best films of the decade”, is expected by the award forecasters to be completely excluded.

Forecasters such as Mark Harris from Vanity Fair and Scott Feinberg from Hollywood Reporter base their opinion on how films have developed at anticipatory awards in the run-up to the Oscars.

At the same time, the Oscar voters are on the verge of showering statuettes for films from old studios in which traditional theatrical appearances took place, including the late arrival of the first world war drama of 1917 (Universal), which achieved the best picture as the front runner.

This raises uncomfortable questions for Netflix. The free use of price campaigns was one of the ways to attract filmmakers like Scorsese. But as some analysts start questioning the return – Netflix has had a poor result at the recent Golden Globe Awards – will the streaming giant change its behavior?

statuettes

While there are those who would argue that competing films like 1917 and Once Upon a Time … were simply better in Hollywood (Sony), the film establishment was suspicious of Netflix. Could the lack of statuettes be a backlash for a technology giant that is turning entertainment industry business practices upside down and threatening Hollywood’s hierarchies of power?

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said that awards ceremonies that led to the Oscars were in no way an uprising against the company.

“A pushback? Nobody can say that with a straight face, ”he said last week at the annual lunch for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nomination. “We have 24 nominations, most of them from every studio. Our films have been honored across the board. “

The academy’s old guard resisted a fierce push by Netflix to join the best picture club. Since the streaming service doesn’t release its films in the traditional way in the cinema, its offers should be better considered by Emmy voters. Helen Mirren, who was on stage at the last session of the National Association of Theater Owners, explicitly referred to the company.

Some long-time academics said that Netflix’s campaigns turned them off, partly because it reminded them of the days when Harvey Weinstein asked for Oscar votes with unmistakable vigor.

“Of course there is one company that spends more than the others, but that won’t affect how I will vote – and I don’t think it will affect other members,” said Hawk Koch, a producer and former president the academy recently wrote a treatise on his long career in Hollywood.

“A lot of money is wasted making films instead of trying to win a prize.”

ambitions

Netflix made its Oscar ambitions clear in 2018 when it hired one of Hollywood’s top price campaign strategists, Lisa Taback, who cut her teeth with Weinstein at Miramax in the 1990s and whose resume includes best picture winners such as The King’s Speech and Spotlight included. She staged an expensive Oscar push for Netflix’s black and white Roma for last year’s Academy Awards.

This film received 10 nominations, including one for Best Picture (Netflix’s first), and won three: Director (Alfonso Cuarón), Camera (Cuarón), and Foreign Film. It was a solid result that Netflix signaled the warming of the academy.

This time, Netflix seemed to have an even stronger hand. It had a living legend in Scorsese. His ambitious Irishman, who had cost at least $ 160 million, retired Joe Pesci and brought him together with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

Netflix also had a marriage story, Noah Baumbach’s troubling portrait of divorce. Dolemite Is My Name, an extravagant comeback vehicle for Eddie Murphy; and The Two Popes, a well-reviewed drama on Vatican politics with Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins.

The marriage story with six Oscar nominations is expected to win Laura Dern’s supportive role as an impressive divorce lawyer. Dolemite received no Oscar nominations. The two popes received three nods, but are not expected to win on Sunday.

Another win for Netflix is ​​expected from American Factory, a documentary film supported by Michelle and Barack Obama, that addresses a conflict between a Chinese entrepreneur and Ohio workers.

“It’s a lot of campaigning for not much hardware,” said Sue Fleishman, director of September Media, a communications consultancy, and former communications director at Warner Bros and Amblin Partners.

Best-picture nominee

In truth, no film wins the top Oscar without spending money. All nine of this year’s nominees with the best results have been selected for your reflection campaigns for months. Sony was certainly not stingy about his “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” action, which included a 28-minute special about his subjects (“a love letter for filmmaking”) that was broadcast on two Los Angeles islands.

Neon, the scratchy indie with potential best-picture disruptor parasite, has spent like a major in hopes that a love of genre-challenging South Korean film will help make Oscar history.

Nevertheless, Netflix has brought the campaigns to a new level. Most studios have put their firepower behind a few competitors. Netflix has selected eight films this year to reward voters, including two that have been nominated for the best animated film: Klaus, a hand-drawn holiday story that was published by BAFTAs, Britain’s counterpart to the Oscars, and I Lost My Body an amputated hand, triumphed. Around 60 employees work in the Taback department, which also includes Talent Relations.

The Belasco Theater on Broadway, New York, is promoting Netflix’s screening of The Irishman on October 21, 2019. Photo: An Rong Xu / The New York Times

“Consider all of our awards as a really smart way to make us the best home for talent in the world,” said Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, during a quarterly earnings statement last month. “The business advantage is that we make contracts that we wouldn’t otherwise have.”

Netflix may spend a lot on price campaigns. But the sum is a rounding error, considering that the company will spend $ 17.3 billion on content this year.

Like all studios, Netflix Stars flies to ceremonies that are viewed as a campaign stop, advertises in specialist publications, and sends loot to reporters (e.g., a pair of red slippers to support the two popes). But Netflix has also gone much further and promoted films in a way that raised its eyebrows.

Rather than relying on trade news, Netflix chose to create its own magazine, which includes the thick, expensive-looking cue with glossy photos and essays by well-known authors such as Roxane Gay and two separate podcasts from the former entertainment industry, journalist Kris Tapley and Krista Smith (now a consultant for Netflix).

rental contract

The company rented the famous Belasco Theater on Broadway to show the Irish and opened the no longer one-screen Manhattan theater in Paris with a long-term lease. The company is still in talks to buy the historic Egyptian theater in Hollywood.

In December, the Washington Post announced that Netflix was wooing members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association, which awards the Critics’ Choice Awards, with free trips to Los Angeles and New York for private access to filmmakers and stars. Members of the club who accepted stayed in luxury hotels like the Four Seasons. The group honored Netflix films and television shows with nine trophies, including the best ensemble for The Irishman.

In a statement this week, Netflix responded to the Washington Post article, partially saying, “Promotional tactics such as junkets, screenings, and festivals are common practice in the industry, and not just for awards.”

“Netflix doesn’t violate any rules. You just have a lot of resources, ”said Joe Pichirallo, producer and professor at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. “They do this to gain credibility and legitimacy, and to inform the writers that when you make a film for Netflix, they are doing everything they can to give you an Oscar, just like the studios.”

Even without a big Sunday win, the company has already won. Because of Netflix’s numerous nominations, an average of 30 million people in the United States will see a celebration with many films they haven’t seen in theaters yet. Netflix has managed to bring about an emotional and intellectual change – top-class original films that are associated with televisions and computer screens.

Biggest stars

The exciting night of the streaming giant in the Globes has certainly not trumped his after party. Many of the biggest stars of the night made the soiree their first – and perhaps only – stop at the evening party.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio huddled next to The Irishman, who was standing in a locked corner of a tent building in Beverly Hills, when the waiters offered fried chicken sandwiches, mini-corn dogs, and casamigos cocktails.

Scarlett Johansson, Dern and Jennifer Aniston all showed up to pay respect to the deepest pockets of the city, and that was before Tiffany Haddish grabbed the DJ’s microphone and started rapping.

“We’re done,” Haddish called into the microphone, holding a glass of white wine in the other hand. “Netflix puts food on the table.”

– 2020 The New York Times Company

advertisement