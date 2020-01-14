advertisement

Netflix has been renewed You for a third season.

The new season, which will debut in 2021, will include 10 brand new episodes. The two creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti will return as executive producers, with Gamble also acting as the showrunner.

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti will repeat their roles as Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn. More casting news will be announced at a later date.

The series developed by Sera Gamble & Greg Berlanti is produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in collaboration with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

They are based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes – a third novel will soon be in the works.

Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Silver Tree, Michael Foley and Justin Lo are executive producers.

The message comes from you a few weeks after the second season has arrived on Netflix.

In season two, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) moves from New York to Los Angeles to escape his past and begins with a new identity.

Fresh from an intense relationship that ended in a murder, the last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman who falls in love again – with a woman named Love (Victoria Pedretti).

“Is the story repeating? Or will it be the real one this time? Joe is just crazy enough to find out,” the description continues.

We tried to find out who THIS character was here in the last scene of season two.

Season 3 of You will premiere in 2021.

