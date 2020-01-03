advertisement

Netflix will follow “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” with another impressive collection of dramas with an author-like character.

Netflix Film has started the new year with a preview of the 21 original feature films that have been confirmed for release in 2020 from January 3rd. This list will surely expand as Netflix acquires content from film festivals like Sundance later this month in 2020, slate wedge full of original auto-driven dramas. Netflix has had its most lucrative year of cinema to date, thanks in part to Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” (if “The Two Popes” is accepted by the Academy, Netflix could have three best pictures) in 2020), and it looks like the streaming giant will continue to skyrocket in 2020 with works by David Fincher, Spike Lee, Ben Wheatley, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Charlie Kaufman and others.

Netflix’s probably most anticipated feature film for 2020 is “Mank”, David Fincher’s first directorial work since the release of “Gone Girl” in 2014. The film is expected to hit the market in the fall as one of the streamer’s best Oscar nominees come. Gary Oldman plays Herman J. Mankiewicz, the Oscar-winning screenwriter for Citizen Kane. Supporting actors include Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance and Lily Collins.

Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” stars Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser, Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo and Jonathan Majors in the story of four African American veterinarians returning to Vietnam to search for the remains of their fallen group leader and the promise of being buried Sweetheart. The film is Lee’s first since he won an Oscar for “Best Adapted Screenplay” with “BlacKkKlansman”.

Ben Wheatley meets with his “Free Fall” star Armie Hammer on a new adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s novel “Rebecca”, which was adapted by Alfred Hitchcock in 1940. Charlie Kaufman’s latest number is “I’m Thinking of the End of Things,” in which Jesse Plemons and Jessie Buckley appear as a couple on a road trip that is a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror.

Documentarily, Netflix has the return of “Cameraperson” favorite Kirsten Johnson with “Dick Johnson Is Dead”, who finds the filmmaker looking for a way to keep her 86-year-old father alive by staging death’s fantasies , Both “Dick Johnson Is Dead” and Dee Ree’s “The Last Thing He Wanted” are scheduled for Sundance world premieres.

Expect the release dates for these films to drop in the coming months. Click on the first tweet below to get a full thread with the 21 original Netflix movies for 2020. IndieWire has also listed some highlights below.

Another year full of films lies ahead! We’ve mentioned many of these films before, but here’s a handy list of all the films coming to Netflix this year … until now. (Thread)

THE OLD GUARD: From director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne lead a covert group of immortal mercenaries who have to fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and uncover their extraordinary abilities.

MANK: The story of director David Fincher is about writing CITIZEN KANE. The main roles are played by Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance and Lily Collins.

REBECCA: Director Ben Wheatley’s adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s novel (adapted from Hitchcock in 1940) follows a newly married young woman (Lily James), who is in the shadow of her husband’s first deceased wife (Armie Hammer), the mysterious Rebecca.

DA 5 BLOOD: The latest Spike Lee joint follows four African American vets who are returning to Vietnam to search for the remains of their fallen squad leader and promise to find a treasure. Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser, Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo and Jonathan Majors Star.

I think of the end of things: a road trip becomes a mixture of palpable tension, psychological frailty and sheer terror in the latest issue of Charlie Kaufman with Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette and David Thewlis.

DICK JOHNSON IS DEAD: In this imaginative portrait, director Kirsten Johnson (CAMERAPERSON) looks for a way to keep her 86-year-old father alive by staging fantasies of death and beyond. Together father and daughter encounter the great inevitability that awaits us all.

