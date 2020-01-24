advertisement

A handful of the hottest titles from the streaming giant from 2019 will join “Roma” as part of the Criterion’s key films.

Netflix expands its presence in the Criterion Collection library with important films from past and present. In addition to the previously announced “Roma” debut in each cinephile’s most popular home video library, Netflix will now include “The Irishman”, “Marriage Story”, “American Factory” and “Atlantics” in the Criterion Collection. Although Netflix has yet to release street dates for the newly announced titles, “Roma” will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Criterion on February 11th. These four additions will follow in 2020.

Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic “The Irishman” is the director’s third film to be shown in the Criterion Collection, alongside his impotent Edith Wharton adaptation “The Age of Innocence” and the scorching epic “The Last Temptation of Christ” (The Last Temptation of Christ). Director Noah Baumbach can add “Marriage History” to his existing selection of criteria “Frances Ha”, “The Squid and the Whale” and “Kick and Scream”.

advertisement

connected

connected

“The Irishman” is currently receiving 10 Oscar awards, including “Best Film”, “Best Director” and two “Best Supporting Actor”. “Marriage Story” is also a best picture contender, and “American Factory” has been awarded for the best documentary. “Atlantics”, Senegal’s contribution to the Oscar for the best international feature film, did not make the top five for the first-time director Mati Diop, but is still a favorite with critics. All four films are currently streamed on Netflix.

Each Criterion Collection release includes exclusive behind-the-scenes content, special features and a master supervised by the filmmaker. In the Criterion Edition “Roma”, a 4K digital master directed by director Alfonso Cuarón with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack and several new documentaries about the creation of the film is shown with both actors (e.g. the Oscar nominees Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira from 2019). And the bottom line crew, exclusive essays and production design images and more.

The Criterion News is evidence of the fast growing ubiquity of the streamer, which seems to have its hands in every pot. Last year, Netflix bought the American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theater in Hollywood to house the award winners – and at the same time, an urgently needed cash injection for the repertoire film house, which continues to show cinematic-friendly offerings and classics. Last fall, Netflix also opened the Paris theater with shutters in New York to show “Marriage Story”.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement