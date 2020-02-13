Kit Williamson reflects on his web series, which started as a $ 2,000 birthday present for himself and is now ending its four-year run on Netflix.

“EastSiders” is an Emmy-nominated dark comedy about a gay couple and friends in Silver Lake, California. For the creator / star kit Williamson, the series’ seven-year journey – which started as a self-funded $ 2,000 project – and ended with its fourth and final season, which fell on Netflix in December – was an education. On the way, he shared with IndieWire his insights into why actors should create a web series, what to consider before starting an indie series, what secrets he has for successful crowdfunding, and how he sold the series to Netflix. Here is his last take on the show and what he learned from it.

“If it were easy, everyone would do it.”

After seven years and four seasons, my indie series “EastSiders” comes to an end. It was a wild ride from YouTube to Netflix, where the show is now available worldwide and subtitled in more than 30 languages. Although we can see the largest streaming service in the world, we are still 100% independently produced and financed every season through crowdfunding and brand partnerships.

The series started as a birthday present for me when I was at UCLA at UCLA. Waiting for tables saved me $ 2,000, funded the first two episodes myself, and put them online without really knowing what to expect. The original cast featured Van Hansis (“How the World Turns”), Matthew McKelligon (“You’re Killing Me”), myself, my husband John Halbach, and Constance Wu, whose careers have grown rapidly since then. To my surprise, we caught the eye of Logo and then Wolfe Video, an independent film distributor that handled our DVD and VOD release, and brokered our contract with Netflix.

After the premiere of the fourth and final season, I want to share some lessons I’ve learned about creating an indie series, one for each year we do the show.

1. Nobody cares more than you

Kit Williamson

No matter how gung-ho your employees seem at the beginning, this is ultimately your baby. In the past seven years, not a day has passed when my husband and I didn’t take care of our baby from the web series in any way, even if we sometimes wanted to throw it away with the bath water. While there are many people who are willing to give their all during production or post, it is ultimately a job and it will end for them. The real work begins for you when you have a finished series.

2. Take time to get it right, but don’t wait forever

Remember to start your series the way you would start a business. Do you have a plan on how to keep it going, apart from earning a fortune selling it to the highest bidder? What if that’s not your way? (Spoiler alert: it probably won’t be your way – it certainly wasn’t mine.) I know far too many creators of web series who have been in their series for years waiting for lightning to strike. If you have a fancy representation or your own network connections, it is not a bad idea to follow the traditional development path. However, if you wait for the industry to notice you, you will likely wait forever.

3. Make community building your first priority

When you publish your work there, don’t just wait for people to find it. Actively seek out your audience before you start. The first people to take our show were fans of Van Hansis in “As The World Turns”. They ran a campaign to expand our Facebook page to over 1,000 likes before the first episode was released. We were lucky enough to already have a community there, but we did everything we could to support them, engage with the fans, and create additional content for them. Your support helped our first episodes on YouTube go viral, and it was a huge advantage when we started crowdfunding. Over the years, we’ve raised nearly half a million dollars through crowdfunding and found that collecting donations themselves is a great way to build a community. I do my best to thank everyone who writes me about the show on Twitter – if your ultimate goal is not to get people to do your work … what’s that?

4. You have to do the dirty work

Kit Williamson

In indie projects, there is often a big difference between distribution through a streaming service and inclusion in the originals. Netflix has given us an incredible global platform, but we take care of all of our marketing, social media, and PR. That means we had to take our success into our own hands. Although we have worked with many publicists over the years, the majority of the press that we received was due to our own reach. We basically had to become a PR company and an advertising agency. At the end of the day, you have to tell potential viewers the story behind your story – and nobody will care more about it than you, remember?

5. You must seek legitimacy

In the seven years since “EastSiders” started, indie series have become more and more ubiquitous. You have to do everything you can to stand out from the crowd. Imagine your press release. Something other than “indie series is good” has to be said. That is simply not current in 2020. Fortunately, more and more film festivals, from Sundance to Tribeca, are programming episodic content. Tribeca has had a digital marketplace for a few years now and two years ago I attended Sundance’s New Voices Lab, which is designed to provide guidance to filmmakers falling into the emerging web TV landscape. The Emmy Awards are also taking notice and expanding their short-form drama and comedy categories as well as our Digital Daytime Drama Series category, which offers acting, writing and directing categories and has recently opened a number of technical categories for digital series.

6. Pay attention to the market

It seems like new streaming platforms are emerging every day, and everyone has their own programming mandates. The explosion of new streaming services has created a demand for content and opportunities for filmmakers operating outside of traditional industrial pipelines. There are a number of indie series licensed from Netflix, Amazon and Hulu. We’re now exclusive to Netflix, but at one point we were with all three and Fullscreen’s streaming service, which no longer exists.

Kit Williamson

Let’s face it, a lot of indie series are … hard to see. But if you don’t know what’s out there, how do you know you’re actually offering something innovative and unique? Imagine going to NBC and trying to put up Law and Order: SVU.

Do your research and try to connect online with other web series creators with similar goals. I firmly believe that a rising tide will raise all ships, so support each other. Nobody will not see your show because they saw another.

7. Make sure that you are constantly developing

Our show started on YouTube as a 10-20 minute webisode and has evolved into a traditional half-hour TV show format, and our team has evolved. Every season we have tried to learn from our mistakes and to make the best possible show with the resources available to us. As the show grew, we had to grow with it. Above all, I am grateful to “EastSiders” for teaching me what kind of stories are important to me – and how hard I am willing to work to tell them.

Wolfe has released a free documentary that records our trip and you can watch it here:

