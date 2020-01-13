advertisement

Netflix only became a film distributor four years ago. Now it has 24 Oscar nominations for films like “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story”.

Netflix has proven to be the master of the competition. Four years after film sales began, the Legacy Studios – including the newly merged Disney Fox giant – were defeated on Monday morning with a total of 24 Oscar nominations. This is one more than Disney in its first year since acquiring 21st Century Fox and four more than Sony, which finished third with 20 nominations.

Netflix’s Oscar dominance was largely borne by Martin Scorsese’s mob epic “The Irishman” (10 nominations) and Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama “Marriage Story” (6).

Both films received the Best-Picture-Nicks and put Netflix at the academy’s highest award against Sony, which distributed the Best-Picture nominations “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Little Women”, and against Disney, whose new acquisition Fox- Labels released “Ford v Ferrari” and “Jojo Rabbit”.

Kimberley French

With a total of 23 nominations, Disney’s second largest spot came to an important result earlier this year thanks to the $ 71.3 billion purchase of 21st Century Fox: Oscar Standby Fox Searchlight received six nods, all for Taika Waititi’s Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit “.

No. 3 Sony was largely co-sponsored by Quentin Tarantino’s ninth feature film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which earned the studio half of its 20 nominations. Greta Gerwig’s new version of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” was six.

The contribution of the special distributor Sony Pictures Classics came from Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory”. The Spanish film was nominated for Best International Feature Film, and Antonio Banderas was nominated for Best Actor for his performance as ailing director Salvador Mallo.

Among the independent rental companies, Neon made the biggest appearance on Monday with eight nominations. Six of them came from the South Korean hit “Parasite” by Bong Joon Ho, which was recognized for both the best film and the best international film. The company’s Macedonian “Honeyland” was nominated for best international feature film and best documentary.

This is the best nomination year for the three-year company for which Allison Janney won an Oscar for the first and only time in 2018, when she won the best supporting actress for her role in “Ich, Tonya”. Margot Robbie was also nominated for Best Actress for her appearance in this film, which was also awarded for the best editing. The “Best” marketed by Neon was also nominated for the best make-up and hair styling last year.

Annapurna

In the meantime, Annapurna Pictures’ price offers declined sharply. In 2019, the art house distributor received a total of 11 nominations for “Vice” and “If Beale Street Could Talk”. This year he received only a nod, “Best Animated Feature” for the Golden Globe award-winning “Missing Link”.

This is because the company managed by Megan Ellison faced financial problems last year after a series of box office errors. As part of its realignment, Annapurna had to move away from well-known projects, including “Hustlers”, which were distributed by STX and Jennifer Lopez brought in a Golden Globe nod, and “Bombshell”, which received three Oscar nominations from Lionsgate on Monday after its release ,

The indie distributor A24 has only received one nomination: “Best Camera” for Jarin Blaschke’s work on the black and white film “Academy ratio”. Despite campaigns for the celebrated appearances of Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson in two hands. In the meantime, the company’s other acclaimed releases have been closed: “Midsommar”, “The Farewell”, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”, with no nominations. Also “Uncut Gems”, in which the best-known best actor for “Sandman” Adam Sandler ran, was not his first Oscar nomination.

The seven-year-old distributor awarded “Moonlight” the best picture in 2017.

