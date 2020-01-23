advertisement

The Color of Change study deals intensively with the representation of racist injustice through the genre of crime

Netflix’s crime series found more negative depictions of color people than five other top television channels, which were examined in a study aimed at uncovering racist injustices in the criminal genre of television.

The study, carried out by the non-profit organization Color of Change and the Norman Lear Center for Public Policy and Research at USC Annenberg, examines crime shows from 2017-17 to find out “how the most popular genre of television excludes color authors and people about the criminal justice system and makes racist injustice acceptable. “

In addition to the diversity of the author’s rooms on the show, a special investigation is also carried out into how often people with skin color carry out “unlawful acts”. These are defined in 23 specific terms and divided into categories such as coercion and intimidation, violence and abuse. Lies and manipulations, corruption and open racism.

A total of 26 crime series were examined in the study, with 70-80% of the episodes of these series being randomly selected. A total of 353 episodes of Netflix, ABC, CBS, NBC, Amazon Prime Video and Fox were examined.

Netflix was the worst offender. The crime series “Seven Seconds” recorded an average of 12.25 negative depictions of colored people per episode. “Narcos” found an average of 11.5 negative depictions of colored people per episode, while 80% of the show’s author’s room consisted of white authors.

NBC’s “The Blacklist” had an average of 3.53 negative views per episode, while CBS’s “Blue Bloods” had an average of 2.18, Fox’s “Lethal Weapon” 2.12 and ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder” 1 , 5 and CBS’s “Elementary” had 1.19.

The study also found that Amazon’s “Goliath” had the most depictions of victims who were color victims, but the least depictions of victims who were women.

Netflix, ABC, NBC, CBS, and Amazon Prime Video representatives did not respond to TheWrap’s comment request. Fox declined to comment.

It is worth noting that Netflix’s “Seven Seconds” was one of only two series of 26 that featured 50% or more color authors. Color of Change also found in the study that they have regular discussions about breed representations with authors and showrunners, including advice on specific series, including “seven seconds”. It is also important to note that some series in the study had lower negative display rates, primarily due to the reduced number of colored people on the screen.

81% of all showrunners in the 26 series were white men, with “Criminal Minds”, “Shades of Blue”, “Orange is the new black”, “Seven Seconds” and “Luke Cage” being the exceptions. At least 78% of all authors were white, while only 9% were black. The report also says that 20 out of 26 series across the genre featured only one black writer.

The study also recognizes that systemic change is not easy to implement, and praises shows like the limited-edition CBS series “The Red Line” and Netflix’s “Incredible” for continuing to “question crime genre conventions, drive the genre, and new stories bring to light . “

“When viewers see colored people who commit or support wrong actions, this may have a stronger normalizing effect

in relation to these actions, ”says the study. “For example, the effect can be very different when a pure white group of police officers attacks or belittles a black person compared to a group of police officers in which only a black police officer is involved. The mere presence of the black officer, especially among white viewers, can give the impression that the incident could not be an incident of racial bias, discrimination, or injustice, ”the study said. “If we take into account that 46% of the depictions of police captains, chiefs, commissioners and other high-ranking police officers in the series examined show colored people, the endorsement and normalization effect could be even stronger.”

