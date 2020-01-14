advertisement

If you’re something like me and you’ve already struggled through season two’s stalking drama, then I have good news.

Joe Goldberg is familiar with his old tricks again and is officially coming back for a new season, Netflix has confirmed.

Netflix UK wrote on Twitter:

Breaking: You will be returning for a third season. Like on the show. Called you. Not you*. You know?

Warning: This next part will contain some season 2 spoilers.

The announcement won’t surprise you fans after the end of the second series hinted that Joe (Penn Badgley) was up to his old tricks, even though he’s on his way to his white picket with Love (Victoria Pedretti) and her unborn child.

The second season ended with Joe and Love moving to a quiet area to start their new life together and start giving birth to their daughter. But just before the credits arrive, you can see Joe spying over the fence at the woman next door, who is lying on a sun lounger and is not aware of the confusion that could occur in her life.

Since its release, fans have been thinking about what season three might include. Some people believe that the mysterious woman could even be Joe’s mother. However, Penn has since debunked this theory by telling Bustle that the woman “is definitely not his mother, I can say that”.

Badgely gave no further clues as to who it might be and left the audience with far more questions than answers. For example: is she someone else from Joe’s past? Is it someone related to one of his victims? Or is she a complete stranger who hasn’t even been introduced to us?

You can now stream the first and second seasons on Netflix.

