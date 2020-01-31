advertisement

The ridiculous six felt so long to be fair.

Okay, we have a problem here.

Today (Friday, January 31st) Uncut Gems is released, a really brilliant Adam Sandler film that we really cannot recommend enough.

Also, Sandler recently starred in The Meyerowitz Stories (the film the Marriage Story writer / director shot before this Oscar magnet), which was also great.

And both were exclusive to Netflix.

However, they sit next to other Sandler / Netflix films, including The Ridiculous Six (one of the worst films of 2015), The Do-Over (one of the worst films of 2016) and Sandy Wexler (a film we have never seen before) heard from up to this minute), The Week Of (just an average bad movie) and Murder Mystery (ditto).

And that doesn’t include the other Sandler movies that are currently available on the streaming service, including That’s My Boy (terrible), Just Go With It (terrible), Big Daddy (not terrible, just bad), The Cobbler (terrible) ), Pixels (terrible) and many more, including Happy Gilmore (fantastic).

When Netflix Deadline announces that streaming customers have watched Adam Sandler content in their service for TWO BILLION HOURS, this raises some existential questions.

Could these 83,333,333 days have been better spent perhaps working towards world peace?

Perhaps these 228 years would have been spent learning a new language or finishing the book that we keep putting off?

Netflix has also confirmed that Sandler has four more films in the pipeline for them, but maybe, just maybe, if they’re more like Uncut Gems, could this be a good thing?

Not much detail has been released on these films, except one: Hubie Halloween.

This title is not a good sign, but maybe the co-stars give us hope. So who is still in this? Kevin James, Rob Schneider and Shaquille O’Neal.

Oh God. Maybe the action brings us more optimistic

“This is followed by Hubie Dubois, who despite his dedication to his hometown Salem, Massachusetts (and his legendary Halloween celebration) is a mockery for children and adults. But this year there will be something really going on and it is up to Hubie, Halloween to rescue. “

Well.

,

