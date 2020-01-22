advertisement

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings took some time off Tuesday afternoon’s presentation of the fourth quarter earnings from the streamer – during which he revealed a number of key ratings on his slate of originals – to repeat a promise that undoubtedly users of the service will make you happy. Unlike smaller rivals such as Disney +, Hulu and NBC’s new Peacock streamer, to name just a few, Netflix again promises to never launch a sort of advertising-supported subscription package. In addition, any speculation that the company is about to do this or even think of it is, according to the company, “completely inaccurate.”

“We want to be the safe break where you can explore, be stimulated, have fun, enjoy, relax – and have no controversy about exploiting users with advertising,” said Hastings during an official income interview moderated by Michael Morris of Guggenheim Securities.

Netflix and its CEO regularly have to throw cold water over the possibility of advertising because, despite their denial, the idea is still being discussed in this way within the investment analyst community. For example, last year, analysts at Nomura estimate that Netflix could immediately make an extra $ 1 billion a year thanks to advertising revenue if the company ever decides to turn it on – as if it was as easy as turning a switch, let alone all the complexities that go with it, such as a sales team to be hired, not to mention the inevitable kickback of the customer.

Oh, and not to mention the difficulty of competing for advertising against the technical giants that now form an almost impregnable advertising duopoly.

“Google and Facebook and Amazon are extremely powerful in online advertising because they integrate so much data from so many sources,” Hastings continued during his comments. “I think those three will make the most of the online advertising activities.” While if Netflix even wanted to build a sustainable advertising activity of $ 5 billion to $ 10 billion, it would have to “take that away” from established players, which is why Netflix thinks that “there is no easy money in the long run.”

However, this does not mean that Netflix sees no opportunities for creative branding outside of the habit of merely pushing an advertisement into the face of a viewer. In addition to building a consumer products team, the streamer has engaged partnerships to promote its original content, such as the combination with Ben & Jerry’s for an official Netflix ice cream flavor that we recently reported. Be sure to look for the streamer to do more in the future.

Image source: XanderSt / Shutterstock

