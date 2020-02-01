advertisement

Netflix canceled its musical drama series “Soundtrack” after one season, a representative of the streaming service confirmed to TheWrap.

The show, which was created by “Quantico” creator Joshua Safran, was only premiered on December 18.

The series was described as a romantic musical drama that “looks at the love stories that connect a diverse, uneven group of people in contemporary Los Angeles through the music that lives in their hearts and minds.”

advertisement

Also read: Here’s why Meghan Markle is unlikely to appear in “The Crown”

“Every song is a love song,” proclaimed star Paul James in the trailer, which you can see here. “Each of us has a soundtrack and tells the story of everything we loved.”

Originally developed by Fox under the title “Mixtape”, the series stars are James, “La La Land” alum Callie Hernandez, Jenna Dewan and “Revenge” star Madeleine Stowe. Robbie Fairchild, Jahmil French, Christina Milian, Campbell Scott, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Megan Ferguson and Isaiah Givens also starred.

Saffron, whose credits also include the NBC musical “Smash” and HBO Max’s upcoming series “Gossip Girl”, wrote and produced. Ali Krug was a co-executive producer, and Annapurna bosses Sue Naegle and Megan Ellison also produced executive productions.

Also read: Adam Sandler extends contract with Netflix by 4 more films

“Soundtrack” came from Annapurna Pictures in collaboration with 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the cancellation.

Super Bowl 2020: these famous fans will be enthusiastic about the 49ers (photos)

The speaker of the house and an avenger are among the stars of the Niners

Super Bowl LIV is just around the corner and the San Francisco 49ers have many famous fans to support them.

The speaker of the house and an avenger are among the stars of the Niners.

See what other prominent 49ers fans will love for you this weekend.

advertisement