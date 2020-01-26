advertisement

Wins for “BoJack Horseman” and “Love, Death & Robots” gave the streamer a boost at the awards.

When it comes to animated television, it’s good to be Netflix. This was the award for the 47th annual Annie Awards on Saturday night, where the streamer made big profits for both large and small screens.

The award, which is presented by the Los Angeles Outlet of the International Animated Film Association, aims to celebrate excellence in animated entertainment. The main prize on the TV page went to the category Best General Audience TV / Media Production, which went to Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman” for the second time in a row.

Although it took a while for the series to warm up, a devastating Hollywood deconstruction revolving around a depressed horse, successive victories suggest that “BoJack Horseman” ends in the final episode of the nicest shows on TV.

Perhaps more impressive than the show’s victory is the competition it faced in the category. With Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and DC Universes “Harley Quinn”, the series also defeated the label colleagues “Tuca & Bertie” (Netflix) and “Undone” (Amazon Prime), both of whom are like “BoJack Horseman” produced by The Tornante Company.

Elsewhere, Netflix’s cartoon series “Love, Death & Robots” received four Annie Awards, including awards for best effects in animation TV / media (Viktor Németh, Szabolcs Illés, Ádám Sipos, Vladimir Zhovna), music (composer / lyricist) Rob Cairns). , Production Design (Alberto Mielgo) and Editorial (Bo Juhl, Stacy Auckland, Valerian Zamel).

Further victories for Netflix went to Best Writing for the canceled “Tuca & Bertie” (Shauna McGarry), Storyboarding and Character Design for “Carmen Sandiego” and Animated Preschool TV / Media for “Ask the Storybots”.

For those fans who want to read the Annie Awards tea leaves to make sense of the 2020 Emmy Awards, it’s best not to be too excited. When it comes to direct correlations, the overall winner at Annies rarely means an Emmy victory, whether good or bad. In fact, the television academy only nominated a Netflix show in the “Animated Series” category in 2019. At this point, the streaming giant broke in with both “BoJack Horseman” and “Big Mouth”.

But as long as the Annies were still involved with Netflix animation, 2020 could be the year when the Emmy Awards finally look deeply into themselves and decide to get involved with a grumpy horse.

A complete list of Annie award winners can be found here.

