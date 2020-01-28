advertisement

Netflix goes all-in with The Witcher franchise when they recently announced that they are working on a new anime film titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

The film was written by witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich and screenwriter Beau DeMayo.

The film is produced by Studio Mir, the studio behind the legend of Korra.

Netflix gave us a brief synopsis entitled “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf”, which will lead us to a new threat to the continent. “

The rumors are true, a new witcher story is in the works! The anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf takes us back to a new threat to the continent. With the kind support of the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo and Studio Mir, the studio behind Legend of Korra.

– NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020

Based on this information, the anime film appears to interlock with the series The Witcher.

The announcement came after Redanian Intelligence unveiled an entry in the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) detailing the series.

In its initial reporting, Redanian Intelligence reported that DeMayo, who wrote The Witcher’s third episode “Betrayer Moon,” would write the anime, as noted in the WGA entry.

They also speculated that the show will most likely revolve around Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia. In fact, they believe that he may have already taken on his voice roles since he has only promoted the show’s first season to a limited extent.

This speculation seems to have some validity, as show runner Lauren Hissrich noticed that she has kept the anime “secret” for over a year.

It’s been a big day here in the # TheWitcher world – and I’ve kept this one secret for over a year! https://t.co/9Rp1ftDO0p

– Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) January 22, 2020

Redanian Intelligence also reports that actor Harriet Kershaw may also be the show’s spokesman.

No further details on the anime are currently known.

Production for season two of The Witcher started when Hissrich confirmed that she had returned by sharing a picture of a forklift.

Production is so excited to have me back, they bought me a new ride. 😑 pic.twitter.com/mtaDWaUeZ1

– Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) January 9, 2020

She also shared a photo of her team that tracked down locations.

It wouldn’t be #TheWitcher if we didn’t explore the forest in the middle of winter. pic.twitter.com/zhKlrrezN0

– Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) January 16, 2020

Netflix reported that 76 million households watched The Witcher. However, there is a limitation, this figure represents households who have seen two minutes of the series.

Are you excited about The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf?

