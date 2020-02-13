There is another sports documentary on Netflix, this time about tennis star Naomi Osaka (see above, 2019). This is a partnership with the media company Uninterrupted, founded by LeBron James and produced by Film 45 and directed by Garrett Bradley. Here’s more of an uninterrupted release:

This documentary series takes us on a journey with multiple Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who was the first Asian player to achieve number 1 in the individual ranking after taking her first Grand Slam at the 2018 US Open and the second at the Australian Open won in 2019. With unprecedented access to Osaka, the documentary offers audiences a deep insight into the life of a global tennis superstar.

The series will cover Naomi’s pivotal year from the U.S. Open in August 2019 and on tour with the tennis star as she plays at each of the Grand Slams and prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

With a Japanese mother and a Haitian father, Osaka emigrated as a child from Japan to the United States, where she was the first Asian player to reach the heights of international tennis. The crew spends time with her during a hectic training and travel schedule, exploring the immense pressure she is under, her journey of self-discovery, the off-season time that deals with her interests, and her well-known, quirky and honest personality , They also travel to Japan with Naomi to understand their deep attachment to the country they represent and the reflections of their multicultural identity.

“It was a rewarding experience to tell my story and let people in this big year to work with a team that really understands me. It will not look like a traditional sports documentary and I am very happy to share it with everyone. “- Naomi Osaka

Bradley has some notable credits, especially for Alone 2017 (which won the short film jury nonfiction prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and was shortlisted for the Academy Awards). And Osaka’s story is certainly interesting, especially with her controversial 2018 US Open win over Serena Williams and her subsequent appearances. While Netflix may not be too interested in live sports rights, they definitely deal with sports on the documentary side, and this is the latest step in that direction. We’ll see how to do it.