Six episodes about one of the most seismic and shocking moments in US history. Perfect weekend sightseeing.

On February 21, 1965, Malcolm X was murdered in New York City and within a few days the NYPD had three suspects in custody. These men were subsequently brought to trial, found guilty and sentenced to prison.

However, only one of these suspects has ever confessed to the murder. The other two men insisted that they were innocent of the crime.

In the new Netflix documentation Who killed Malcolm X?The activist Abdur Rahman Muhammad documents why he was always worried by this case and its unanswered questions.

After years of persecuting the case, Mohammed faces the discovery of who may have fired the fatal shot that killed the icon of civil rights. In addition, new connections to the Nation of Islam, the New York police force and the FBI are uncovered.

In 1946, at the age of 21, Malcolm Little (soon Malcolm X) was convicted of burglary. In prison, he encountered the teachings of Elijah Muhammad, the leader of the Nation of Islam.

Six years later, Malcolm is released from prison and becomes a loyal minister of the Nation of Islam in Harlem, New York.

Unlike other civil rights leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X campaigned for self-defense and the liberation of African Americans “by whatever means necessary”.

In the early 1960s, Malcolm X developed a more open philosophy than Elijah Muhammad, who, in his view, did not sufficiently support the civil rights movement.

On March 8, 1964, Malcolm X left the Nation of Islam on a pilgrimage to Mecca. He returns to America as El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz and, in June 1964, founds the organization of African-American unity that works for black identity and believes that racism, not the white race, is the greatest enemy of the African-American.

As the new movement and ideology gained supporters, the more moderate philosophy of El-Shabazz (Malcom X) increasingly influenced the civil rights movement.

On February 21, 1965, a week after the fire in his home, Malcolm X was shot and killed by members of the Nation of Islam while speaking at a rally in his organization in New York City.

Regarding the narrative approach, the six-part documentary series highlights why there was a lack of police on the day Malcolm X was murdered. Before the attack, the NYPD had sufficient evidence that the symbol of civil rights was the target of death threats.

Who killed Malcolm X? There will also be never-before-seen interviews and archive footage from the life of Malcolm X. For the first time since his release from prison in 1985, one of the three men convicted of Malcolm’s murder tells his story.

