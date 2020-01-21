advertisement

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to the Leonard Bernstein film Bradley Cooper is set to direct, a person with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The untitled film was originally retired from Paramount, but Netflix will now take over with Martin Scorsese and Todd Phillips as producers. Steven Spielberg and Amblin Entertainment remain connected. In addition to Phillips, Cooper will also produce through his banner Joint Effort as well as Kristie Macosko Krieger, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Fred Berner and Amy Durning.

Cooper is the co-author of the film and will be in the film that will be his sequel to his debut “A Star Is Born”.

Josh Singer, the screenwriter for “Spotlight”, wrote the script together with Cooper. The film is not a biography, but spans decades and tells the story of Bernstein’s complex marriage and relationship with his wife Felicia Montealegre, an actress born in Chile.

Cooper was taken with the project, which was based on the relationship between Montealegre and the famous American composer and conductor. He received the rights from the Bernstein estate and has been working closely with Bernstein’s children Jamie, Alexander and Nina for two years.

“Bradley’s directorial debut was brilliant and he quickly became a serious filmmaker,” said Scott Stuber, Netflix film director, in a statement. “His strong passion and clear vision to bring the relationship between the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre to life promise to do their life justice as only this renowned film team can do. It is an honor for us to work with the Bernsteins to make their family history accessible to a wide audience. “

Cooper will next team up with Guillermo del Toro and appear in his film “Nightmare Alley”. Cooper is represented by CAA.

The news of the acquisition only announced the deadline.

