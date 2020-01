advertisement

The Japanese art house Studio Ghibli has found a home on Netflix.

As of February 1st, 21 films from the Oscar-winning studio Ghibli will be available through distribution partner Wild Bunch International on Netflix. The streaming platform was announced on Sunday.

The deal excludes the US, Canada and Japan. HBO Max acquired US rights to the animated library last year, with the films debuting on the platform earlier this year.

Studio Ghibli’s catalog, which includes the Oscar winners “Spirited Away”, “Princess Mononoke”, “Arrietty”, “My Neighbor Totoro” and “The Story of Princess Kaguya”, is subtitled in 28 languages ​​and synchronized with up to 20 languages.

“Nowadays there are several great ways a film can reach the audience,” said Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki in a statement. “We listened to our fans and made the final decision to stream our film catalog. We hope that people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience. “

Aram Yacoubian, Director of Original Animation at Netflix, added: “A dream came true for Netflix and millions of our members. Studio Ghibli’s animated films are legendary and have delighted fans around the world for over 35 years. We look forward to making them available in more languages ​​in Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia so that more people can enjoy this wonderful and wonderful world of animation. “

Studio Ghibli is one of the most renowned animation studios in the world and has brought content to the fore in the past 30 years. “Spirited Away” won the Oscar for best animated feature film in 2002, while “Howl’s Moving Castle”, “The Wind Rises”, “The Tale of The Princess Kaguya” and “When Marnie Was There” were nominated for an Oscar. Director and co-founder Hayao Miyazaki received an honorary award at the Governor’s Awards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2014. With the opening of the Academy Museum in 2020, he will also be honored with a special exhibition of his works of art.

See the release schedule for Studio Ghibli movies on Netflix below.

February 1, 2020: “Castle in the Sky” (1986), “My Neighbor Totoro” (1988), “Kiki’s Delivery Service” (1989), “Only Yesterday” (1991), “Porco Rosso” (1992), “Ocean Waves” (1993 )), “Tales From Earthsea” (2006)

March 1, 2020: “Nausicaä from the Valley of the Wind” (1984), “Princess Mononoke” (1997), “My Neighbors the Yamadas” (1999), “Spirited Away” (2001), “The Cat Returns” (2002), “Arrietty” (2010), “The Story of Princess Kaguya” (2013)

April 1, 2020: “Pom Poko” (1994), “Whisper of the Heart” (1995), “Howl’s Moving Castle” (2004), “Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea” (2008), “From Up on Poppy Hill” (2011), “The Wind Rises” (2013), “When Marnie Was There” (2014)



10 best animated films of the 2010s, from “Spider-Vers” to “Inside Out” (photos)

No doubt: The animation medium exploded in the 2010s with films in all media from all over the world and for every possible audience that has reached incredible artistic heights over the decade. Narrowing down the best animated films of the 2010s to just 10 choices was practically a no-brainer and resulted in a multitude of sacrifices for fun, moving, exciting, and absolutely unique films – any other day or decade – could easily easily do this whole instead List included. But these 10 animated features are undoubtedly worthy of being celebrated and recognized, and seem to inspire future audiences just as much as today’s audiences.

Runner-up (in alphabetical order): “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Film”, “How to Train Your Dragon 2”, “The Illusionist”, “My Life as a Zucchini”, “The Pirates! Gang of Outsiders”, “Rango”, ” Song of the Sea “,” The wind is rising “,” Wolf children “,” Your name “

10. “Frozen” (2013) Disney’s loose, loose, loose adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Snow Queen” is so popular that it’s easy to forget how much it really deserves recognition. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee’s CG animated film tells the story of the royal sisters Anna (spoken by Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel), who were torn apart by the unveiling of Elsa’s secret frost forces that kept the oldest sister alive Fear and isolation since childhood. A captivating saga of family love that playfully infiltrates conventional Disney princess tropics and at the same time revives the genre for a new generation. The songs are all clever and catchy (OK, maybe not so much the troll), but the outsider’s power hymn “Let It Go” goes far beyond that and lets “Frozen” rise straight into the classic field. Walt Disney Studios

9. “ParaNorman” (2012) It was a pleasure to see how LAIKA made a name for itself by taking care of weird children and all adults who never gave up their weirdness. “ParaNorman” is the studio’s best film of the decade – no trifle – and tells a creepy story about an outlaw child, Norman (Kodi Smit-McPhee), who sees ghosts and stumbles across an ancient tragedy that brings with it nightmarish creatures, that were brought back to life in his judgmental hometown. Lovingly bizarre animations, unforgettable characters and a real affection for everything horrible combine to form a sharp, emotionally mature film for all ages. focus features

8. “Arthur Christmas” (2011) A new holiday classic was born in “Arthur Christmas”, a heart-warming treat from Aardman Animation. Santa (Jim Broadbent) retires and leaves the entire North Pole operation to his eldest son, the overexperienced and business-minded Steve (Hugh Laurie). But when Steve accidentally leaves a gift undeliverable, the youngest Santa Claus, Arthur (James McAvoy), has to travel the whole world at the last minute and prove that every child is important. Adorable to the nth degree, undeniably exciting and almost perfect. Sony

7. “Coco” (2017) Pixar has never been a studio that detests great adult concepts in a family film, and the Oscar-winning blockbuster about death and plagiarism is no exception. “Coco” tells the story of Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), whose family has banned music from their lives, but who wants to become a singer so much that he travels to the land of the dead to get help from his musician. Grandfather. “Coco” is a beautifully realized film that is as portable as any animated film in this decade. He invites you into an incredible world and breaks your heart with every new, transforming interpretation of his Oscar-winning song “Remember Me”, which changes its meaning and the whole story every time it is performed. Disney / Pixar

6. “Spider-Man: In the Spider Verses” (2018) As the studios struggle to conquer, own and keep every superhero franchise under lock and key, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” dares to argue that every version of every classic character is equally important and valid. Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, the film Shameik Moore plays as Miles Morales, who takes on the Spider-Man coat when his predecessor dies, accidentally opening an interdimensional portal and attracting several other Spider-Persons to the Miles Reality. “Into the Spider-Verse” is quick-witted and exciting and emotionally overwhelming like any superhero film that has been made so far. Innovative storytelling techniques are also used to convey Miles’ heroic journey through everything from evolving voice-overs to increasing frame rates. An amazing feat at all levels. Sony

5. “Toy Story 3” (2010) The “Toy Story” saga ended – at least for a while – with a complex and exciting sequel to the end of life, abandonment and fortunately new beginnings. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), and the few toys that survived their owner’s teenage years are handed over to a daycare when Andy goes to college, only to find that their brothers have been plagued by bitterness. They find it difficult to survive in a new, terrible environment and to come to terms with their own collective mortality in an absolutely devastating moment. And yet it’s funny too! Few films combine the grim and sublime as beautifully as “Toy Story 3”. Walt Disney Studios

4. “The Breadwinner” (2017) Nora Twomey’s sincere, gripping and inspiring “The Breadwinner” takes place at the interface between brutal truth and fantastic fiction. Parvana (Saara Chaudry) is a young girl who lives in Afghanistan, where the oppression of women is systematic, corruption is widespread and a family without a patriarch or even a male child remains completely helpless. If her father Nurullah (Ali Badshah) is arrested, neither she nor her sisters or mother can buy food. She cuts her hair and tries to make money to feed her family and free her loved one from the persecution. In doing so, she tells stories that reflect, encourage and celebrate her struggle. Fantastically animated and incredibly masterful, powerful filmmaking. TIFF

3. “Inside Out” (2015) Pixar’s biggest film of the decade is the story of a little girl who is sad. It doesn’t seem shattering on the outside, but most of “Inside Out” takes place in Riley’s head (Kaitlyn Dias) as her strongest emotions – joy (Amy Poehler), sadness (Phyllis Smith), fear (Bill Hader), disgust (Mindy Kaling) and Anger (Lewis Black) – are struggling to accommodate new, complex emotions that could either bring Riley to maturity or drive her into a mental illness. The bizarre machinations of the human mind come to life in strange, funny, and sometimes completely abstract ways, and the way forward is full of self-analysis and sadness. And yes, it’s very funny too. “Inside Out” is a wildly inventive story that looks afterwards as if it should have been told forever. It is an all-timer. Pixar

2. “Summer Wars” (2010) In no medium is there a filmmaker who has produced as many masterpieces as Mamoru Hosoda in this decade. “Wolf Children”, “The Boy and the Beast” and “Mirai” are all magical films about the pain and joy of family relationships, but “Summer Wars” – released overseas in 2009, 2010 in the USA – is his masterpiece. A young mathematician is invited to a family reunion to pretend to be a friend of a young woman. However, if he accidentally cracks an apparently harmless math code, he releases a confident virus on the futuristic Internet that threatens all life on the planet. “Summer Wars” imagines the networked world of the future as a mere extension of a spiral, angry and compassionate family unit, in which the greatest possible stories are told in the microcosm and the smallest family disputes appear to have infinite consequences. “Summer Wars” is one of the few science fiction films that arouse hard-earned hopes and convince the entire future of humanity. Warner Bros.

1. “It’s such a nice day” (2012) Don Hertzfeldt invites you to a crumbling, astonishing, tragic head in his masterpiece “It’s So A Beautiful Day”. Their eccentric everyday observations and difficulties are gradually unfolding to the great revelation that he lives with a potentially fatal brain disease that causes him to lose his mental health. Hertzfeldt himself compassionately and sharply tells the little moments that make Bill’s heartbreaking life, while the cartoonist uses his trademark to lure the audience into false security. “It is such a beautiful day” breaks down so suddenly and arbitrarily that the viewer has only the possibility to put himself in his hypnotic, hallucinogenic nightmare state. It is a shocking story, deeply human and as close as any feature film that has come close to real poetry this decade. bitter films

