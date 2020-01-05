advertisement

JERUSALEM – In a notable tongue-in-cheek Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Israel as a nuclear power before correcting itself with a ferocious knot and an embarrassed smile.

Israel is widely believed to have an atomic arsenal but has never confirmed or denied that it has a nuclear weapon, maintaining a so-called ambiguity policy on the issue for decades.

Netanyahu stumbled upon the weekly cabinet meeting as he read in Hebrew prepared remarks on a deal with Greece and Cyprus on a sub-subsea gas pipeline.

“The importance of this project is that we are turning Israel into nuclear energy,” he said, before quickly correcting himself to say “energy power”.

He then paused for a beat, admitting his mistake with a smile, and then got busy with his comments.

Rarely implemented by one of Israel’s most polished politicians, it quickly spread to social media.

Netanyahu is fighting for his political survival in a March 2 vote after two inconclusive elections in April and September. In November, he was indicted on corruption charges, which he denies. (Writing by Jeffrey Heller Editing by Maayan Lubell and Frances Kerry)

