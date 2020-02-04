advertisement

There was a story that was repeated ad nauseum by television speakers that dominated this college basketball season: this year there may not be any really “great” teams in the NCAA. This relative parity can best be illustrated by one of the weakest, yet overcrowded, groups of bladder teams in the recent past.

And yet, with increasing cloudiness of the blister pattern, the focus of the Selection Sunday segment becomes more and more in focus. This was largely supported by another round of surprising surprises last Saturday, in which three senior Big East teams lost at home to unrated cadres and lost the top ten Michigan favorites against an exhausted Wisconsin team on the road. These results continue a pattern of these self-cannabis conferences, making these two conferences a top seed that is arguably the best in terms of overall depth this season, a relatively unlikely scenario.

Who is left? Aside from something unusual, I would argue that there are nine teams that have a reasonable path to the top and in which Duke plays a big role. Now that the football season is officially behind us and the eyes of the sports world are on the hard court, it is worth analyzing the résumés of these teams and finding out how they are doing Duke’s search for a second seed in a row in March Madness can influence.

advertisement

The mid majors

Gonzaga

The bulldogs are in a familiar position: they continue to attend the West Coast conference and should be at the top of the list in March. An excellent schedule for non-conferences only strengthens this year’s squad’s argument: first-quarter victories without a conference in Arizona and Washington and a neutral position against Oregon strengthen her resume. However, the WCC is stronger than usual this year, and BYU and Saint Mary are currently among the top 35 teams in the NET. Street fights against both teams are still to be expected, and the Bulldogs look mortal in recent victories. Don’t expect Gonzaga to coast along the coast in March.

The way to seed # 1: If Gonzaga wins, they get the first seed. However, unlike in recent years, they may be able to overcome a trip, especially when it comes to BYU or Saint Marys, as they are back in strong positions overall.

The Duke Winkel: Recent history shows that Mark Few’s cadres are doing business in the WCC. It would be a major surprise if Gonzaga fell off the pitch.

State of San Diego

The simplest comparison for the Aztecs is the 2014 Wichita State Shockers, a team that has remained unbeaten in a below-average conference without a large non-conference resume. Wichita State got number 1 this year and gave the committee the opportunity to use it when San Diego State is at the helm. It is worth noting that the computers in the Aztecs are quite high, as they are in the top 10 out of four of the five computer ranking systems listed on the team sheets. And their victories outside of the conference against Creighton, Iowa and BYU are getting more impressive every day as these teams keep surprising. However, there is no other game in the first quarter of the state of San Diego.

The way to seed # 1: Unlike Gonzaga, the state of San Diego probably has no place for mistakes. If they win, the committee has no choice but to give them a top seed and maybe put them above the Bulldogs as number 1 in the West. But any mishap will likely mean that the Aztecs are satisfied with number 2 in the West region.

The Duke Winkel: It would be a difficult pill to swallow if two mid-majors claimed No. 1 seed, but any Aztec victory makes this scenario more likely. In this case, however, it is very likely that the state of San Diego will be number 4, receive the worst location preference, and be sent to the East Region, where Duke could be number 2. This is perhaps the best Plan B scenario for the Blue Devils Come Selection Sunday.

Dayton

The Flyers have been impressive all season and will be led by a likely lottery in Obi Toppin. Despite 5th place in the NET ranking, Dayton lost both chances of a real, lifelong win that closely coincided with Kansas and Colorado. The Flyers are not out of the race as the Atlantic 10 has a strong season that could bring up to five wins in the regular season of the first quarter.

The way to seed # 1: Dayton is definitely out of the game and would need a lot of help to get a # 1 seed. If the Flyers even win the A-10 as a three-loss team, that would give them an argument if another medium-sized weakling or the power conferences continue to cannibalize themselves.

The Duke Winkel: In the pecking order for sowing, Dayton is significantly below Duke at this point.

The big 12

Baylor

Had today’s season ended, the bears would likely be the No. 1 seed of consensus. Baylor, ranked 16th in the pre-season AP poll, has set an excellent 7-0 Q1 record, including impressive wins outside the conference against Arizona, Butler, Villanova and Florida. The bears also have the most impressive individual win of the season on their résumés, a 12-point win over Kansas in Lawrence. Their only flaw is a neutral loss of location for Washington, which occurs in the second quarter.

The way to seed # 1: Baylor clearly dominates his own destiny because it is not a conference and is playing in a solid Big 12 conference. There are many ways for the bears to lose, including three more games against the top tier Big 12 teams. But with just one defeat, Baylor has earned some leeway.

The Duke Winkel: Duke is one of the few teams with the best wins compared to Baylor’s, but the Big 12 offer more opportunities for Q1 wins this year. Duke may have to win along with several Baylor losses for Duke to overtake the bears.

Kansas

The Jayhawks had plenty of opportunity to impress in the non-conference, but failed in their two most well-known games and lost to Duke and Villanova. Since then, only the surprising home loss to Baylor has affected the Jayhawks’ résumé. Perhaps most importantly, after the Phracas in the phog, Kansas emerged relatively unscathed and won both games that they played without key player David McCormack. Kansas not only has 9 Q1 wins, but all three losses are Q1.

The way to seed # 1: In a year in which parity ruled, I personally consider it unlikely that two Big 12 teams will reach number 1 unless something unusual happens to the remaining competitors. This means that Kansas has to beat Baylor at least in the rematch and possibly also in the Big 12 tournament to get to the top, although most forecasts currently call it number 1. I assume that this is based on a combination of name recognition and timeliness rather than on a resume.

The Duke Winkel: The best scenario for Duke fans could be that the Jayhawks and Blue Devils fight for the last top seed. In that case, Duke’s head-to-head victory over Kansas would likely come into play.

West Virginia

Like Dayton, West Virginia is a marginal competitor for a # 1 seed, but one way remains. The victories over the state of Ohio and the state of Wichita are still impressive and make for an otherwise overwhelming, non-conference-related resume. But above all, the climbers still have two games at home against Baylor and one home game against Kansas.

The way to seed # 1: The three remaining high-profile games I just mentioned would probably take a little longer to get West Virginia to a legitimate place to compete for the top line. Unlikely? Yes. But impossible? Not this year.

The Duke Winkel: Duke fans are likely to get involved in the three remaining high-profile games for West Virginia, as the Blue Devils’ non-conference resume is far superior to that of the Mountaineers. It looks like Duke remains well above West Virginia in the race for a top seed.

The ACC

Louisville

The cardinals probably had to defeat Duke to get a legitimate shot on top seed, and they did. A win in Cameron is a standout feature on Louisville’s resume, especially considering that the Cardinals lost their only two non-conference games in the first quarter (though there is a chance that a home win against Michigan will return to the upper quadrant) ). Another way to win a signature remains on the way against Florida State.

The way to seed # 1: While Louisville is in the driver’s seat in the ACC, they’re not when it comes to tournament seeding: your non-conference resume is bad compared to people like Gonzaga, Baylor, Kansas, and Duke. With this in mind, the cardinals have little room for maneuver, although it may be difficult to get a team that wins both the ACC season and the tournament titles first place.

The Duke Winkel: The Blue Devils will compete hard against the Cardinals to position themselves in the ACC, but one or two more losses would also allow Duke fans to breathe a little more relaxed. Selection Sunday: This head-to-head loss could be problematic when Cardinals and Blue compete against each other. Devils have similar résumés and, for example, split the titles of the regular seasonal and tournament conferences.

Florida State

Overlooked again and again, the Seminoles have only three losses this year. However, this number is compounded by a poor non-conference schedule that included only one win in the first quarter (on a neutral side over Purdue) and only one win in the second quarter. Beating Louisville on the go is a fantastic brand win, but like West Virginia, the Seminoles’ resume needs help.

The way to seed # 1: Florida State out of the race? No, especially with two more games against Duke and Louisville. But they will likely have to win both games and get help from the Big 12 teams to have an argument for a top seed.

The Duke Winkel: This is very simple: If Duke can do business against the Seminoles at home, they are clearly put in the rear view mirror when sowing tournaments.

duke

How do the Blue Devils compare? Perhaps only Baylor can boast a few top-line victories, such as Duke’s win over Kansas in a neutral spot and in the state of Michigan, and Duke has the chance to further strengthen that aspect of his resume in the upcoming matchup against the state of Florida. Road contests against Virginia and NC State offer additional opportunities for first quarter wins. One could argue that Duke’s losses are lower than the other eight teams, but the Clemson loss has made its way into the second quarter, and the loss for Stephen F. Austin is exactly in the third quarter, while the Lumberjacks are on a NET – Climb rank of 82. So these losses are hurtful, but not quite the black spots that many fear. It should also be remembered that Wendell Moore missed the defeat against Clemson and the defeat against Louisville: how the committee prepares for injuries is never consistent, but could be a factor in judging Duke’s recent résumé.

The way to seed # 1: The next week could decide whether Duke controls his fate for a top seed. Survive on the way against Boston College and UNC and get another top win at home against Florida State, and Duke would likely be back in the top league for most forecasters the next time Kansas loses. Even in the unlikely scenario where both Jayhawks and Blue Devils win, I doubt that the committee wants the look, two seed no. To have 1 from the same conference in a year in which “parity” was the catchphrase (especially if Duke hit Kansas).

However, if the Blue Devils faltered, especially if they lost the matchup against the Seminoles (I would argue that losing this chance of a marquee win could be more damaging to tournament seeding than a loss on the conference street) they find themselves rooting in the last six weeks of the season for many upsets.

Still, I would assume the most likely end-of-season scenario is that two mid-majors, a Big 12 and an ACC team will be No. 1. If that were the case, Duke would only have to do business at a conference, especially at the ACC tournament, to get a coveted # 1 seed.

advertisement