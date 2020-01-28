advertisement

When it comes to smart thermostats, Nest is still the best option there is after all these years. People still think Nests are expensive, despite the fact that they are paying for themselves, so not everyone is willing to buy one. If you’ve postponed the upgrade due to sticker shock, you’ll be delighted to hear that both of Nest’s leading smart thermostats are now on sale at the lowest prices since Black Friday. The $ 200 Nest Thermostat E, which includes all the same smart features as the flagship model, is available today for $ 158.99, which is a big discount of $ 41. Or, if you want a stainless steel case and a slim OLED screen, the $ 250 Nest Learning Thermostat is still $ 219.95 on Amazon today.

Auto-Schedule: no more confusing programming. It learns the temperatures that you like and programs itself.

WiFi thermostat: connect the Nest thermostat with WiFi to change the temperature of your phone, tablet or laptop. Works with 95% of 24-volt heating and cooling systems, including gas, electric, forced air, heat pump, radiant, oil, hot water, solar energy and geothermal energy

Energy saving: you see the Nest Leaf when you choose a temperature that saves energy. It leads you in the right direction.

Smart thermostat: Early-On Nest learns how your house warms up and monitors it again to give you the desired temperature whenever you want.

Home / absence assistant: the Nest Thermostat switches itself off automatically when you are away to prevent an empty house from being heated or cooled.

Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control (Alexa device is sold separately)

Remote control: connect your thermostat to WiFi to control the temperature of your phone, tablet or laptop.

Farsight: when the Nest Thermostat sees you through the room, it beautifully illuminates to show you the time, temperature or weather.

Energy Star: the first thermostat to earn Energy Star. Your thermostat controls half of your energy bill – more than devices, more than electronics. Saving energy starts with your thermostat.

Energy history: check your energy history in the Nest app to see how much energy you use and why.

