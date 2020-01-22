advertisement

Everyone knows that when it comes to smart thermostats, there is Nest and then everything else. So why doesn’t everyone just buy a Nest? Simple: they are really expensive. That is why today is the perfect day to upgrade because Amazon came out of nowhere and decided to offer deep discounts on both Nest thermostat models. The $ 200 Nest Thermostat E that everyone loves so much is on sale today for $ 159.99, a $ 40 discount. In terms of features, it’s the same as the more expensive model, but it doesn’t have the expensive stainless steel case or the OLED display. If you want, you have to pay $ 250 for the Nest Learning Thermostat … unless you buy one today while they’re at $ 219 on Amazon.

Auto-Schedule: no more confusing programming. It learns the temperatures that you like and programs itself.

WiFi thermostat: connect the Nest thermostat with WiFi to change the temperature of your phone, tablet or laptop. Works with 95% of 24-volt heating and cooling systems, including gas, electric, forced air, heat pump, radiant, oil, hot water, solar and geothermal

Energy saving: you see the Nest Leaf when you choose a temperature that saves energy. It leads you in the right direction.

Smart thermostat: Early-On Nest learns how your house warms up and monitors it again to give you the desired temperature whenever you want.

Home / Absence assistance: the Nest Thermostat switches itself off automatically when you are away to prevent an empty house from being heated or cooled.

Compatible Part number: TL284443 Compatible models: Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen T3007ES T3008US. TL284443 Battery for Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd generation T3007ES T3008US, 380 mAh

Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control (Alexa device is sold separately)

Remote control: connect your thermostat to WiFi to control the temperature of your phone, tablet or laptop.

Hyperopia: when the Nest Thermostat sees you through the room, it beautifully illuminates to show you the time, temperature or weather.

Energy Star: the first thermostat to earn Energy Star. Your thermostat controls half of your energy bill – more than devices, more than electronics. Saving energy starts with your thermostat.

Energy history: check your energy history in the Nest app to see how much energy you use and why.

Nest Leaf: you see the Leaf when you choose a temperature that saves energy. It leads you in the right direction.

.

