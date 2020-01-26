advertisement

Neshaminy Junior Zac Martin is determined to travel to the PIAA State Wrestling Tournament again.

HOLLAND – He is on the verge of 100 career wins and has already made two trips to the PIAA Class 3A State Wrestling tournament.

And he’s just a junior.

advertisement

But he’s not happy

“I was expecting to do better in the US last season and that didn’t happen,” said Zac Martin of Neshaminy. “And because I didn’t do it, it really helped motivate me for this season. I want to get back to the States and on the podium. But the bigger goal, the main goal, is to win everything. I know that that won. ” It’s not easy because everyone in States is really tough, but I’ve learned what to do if you want to do well in States. “

And he uses the time to get to that point.

“Zac works as hard as any wrestler I’ve seen get better,” said Neshaminy’s assistant coach Dex Lederer.

“He stays after training, wrestles all the time and always wants to get better. The drive that he has to lead to success and do whatever needs to be done is really something.” He was not happy with his performance with states last year and that really drives him. He will try this season and we expect big things from him. You can be sure that he will be ready and will give his all in every match he contests. “

And even though he struggled almost every game at 138 pounds this season (he once competed at 145), Martin will be in a different weight category at tournament time.

“I’m definitely going to 32,” said Martin. “But I do it right by gradually losing weight and not making it too difficult for myself.

“I have the weight I can lose and I think a drop will help me. I think I feel stronger and it will be better for me.”

Martin was also 132 years old last season when he won 2-2 in Hershey.

“Zac is slowly reducing to 132 and definitely not exaggerating what you never want to see,” said Lederer. “He has time to come down and if he feels better at that weight and has more confidence, that should only help him.”

Martin is 24-2 in the season and has 94 career wins, and especially in tournament time the tough schedule for Neshaminy wrestling should pay off in the regular season.

“We try to give our boys the best possible competition,” said Lederer. “This prepares them for the difficult games they will have in the tournaments. They see some boys with the unbeaten records, and when they face a tough child, they end up losing.

“We try to lead our team to the toughest tournaments we can, like Escape The Rock, the Governor Mifflin tournament, the Bethlehem Duals, the Rockyard Duals, wherever we can get tough competition, and Zac thrives in such games and it helps make him better. “

Pretty good stuff for a wrestler who almost gave up the sport years ago.

“When I started probably seven years ago, I lost a lot and didn’t want to go on,” said Martin. “But my mother said I should give it another year and see what happens. I started to get better and really fell in love with the sport and now it’s just something I love.”

advertisement