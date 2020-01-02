advertisement

Nescopeck, Pa. – Officials in one community have a strong warning for residents: obtain a permit for your cat.

The Nescopeck council says that having a permit for your cat is a city ordinance and now in 2020 there can be a strong punishment if you don’t.

Officials say that their congregation is flooded with stray cats and now they are fighting to get them off the street.

Council Chairman Paul Nye says that those stray animals ruin personal property by digging into garden beds and leaving their waste behind.

‘My garden, I don’t have pets now. But I have to clean it up every week when I mow grass because they poop on my property, “Nye said.

“We used to have peat moss,” said Craig Eroh. “Well, they loved to come dig, but also to do their business before they left and before we passed our house, the smell of the cats would come through walls of the house.”

So now the municipality wants to trap that cat and members warn cat owners to license their cats, which is a city ordinance.

They want people to keep their cats on their property and say that if the cat needs to be caught by authorities, the owner can get fines.

But if the cat does not have a permit, it can be euthanized.

“Euthanize the animal, which is an extreme measure, but we don’t have the facilities to keep cats,” Nye said.

The municipality says that this enforcement is at a very early stage. It still needs to sort out several things, including who will patrol the area and lay traps for stray animals.

“We will eventually go there. I can’t give you a timeline about that, but it’s going to happen, “Nye said.

Some people have gone so far as to intervene themselves.

“I have gone as far as trying to help by taking them to the vet and having them castrated or castrated, but luring them into a trap is very difficult,” said Dan Deneen.

Cat licenses can be collected from the Nescopeck district from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The costs are $ 8; if the cat is repaired, you will receive a $ 2 discount.

