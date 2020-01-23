advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2019-20 I-League game between NEROCA FC and Mohun Bagan AC at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal.

This is Santadeep Dey and I will show you all the action that is going on in the stadium.

advertisement

SECOND HALF TO BEGIN SHORT

45 + 2 ‘ The first half ends with the visitor leading through a gate. MB had plenty of chances in the first half and the 4-0 end result could have been achieved if skipper keeper Marvin Phillip hadn’t bravely saved.

45 ‘ There will be an additional two minutes.

43 ‘ A magnificent pass from Joseba Beitia was handled by Metai within the 18-yard area. The referee booked him and awarded a free kick to Mohun Bagan from a very advantageous position. Dad makes a wonderful free kick, but Phillip does it again! What savings! It is against Mohun Bagan at the moment!

39 ‘ Three Mohun Bagan shots so far, while Neroca has only had one goal so far.

38 ‘ Morante was overthrown by Pritam. Free kick for Mohun Bagan.

36 ‘ Neroca shows all sorts of urgency. Dhananjoy Singh rushes up the right flank, but Dhanachandra comes to the rescue. Deleted!

32 ‘ Another missed opportunity for Neroca! That simply does not work. Zodingliana Ralte, who specializes in free kicks, sends a hair roller out of offset. Boubacar Diarra has an open gate that makes him face the eye.

25 ‘ PIN DROP Silence in the floor! The visitor has taken the lead. And it’s Nongdamba Naorem again! What a signature he was for the Mariners this season! Dhanachandra sets Naorem up beautifully with another blow. The ball is deflected by a Nerocan defender and Naorem calmly shoots him home.

23 ‘ Another chance! Gonzalez shoots a long ball at VP Suhair, who shoots a shot on goal. Phillip is amused. The danger is not over when Papa makes an acrobatic attempt. It flies far! It should be noted that Phillip is the one who has saved the most in this I-League season: 35.

22 ‘ Paaaapaaaaa! A Naorem rear wheel in the box meets Dhanachandra, who sent a measured lop to Papa. He jumps up and hits it with a header, but it’s not near the target.

18 ‘ Pritam Singh on the counter! It snaps in from the right. But what was that? A disappointing shot directly into Sankar’s hands. Will Neroca take the missed opportunity in the next few minutes?

17 ‘ Beitia, MB’s standard setter, swings in a low corner kick. Brought to safety by Neroca.

15 ‘ Neroca comes into play slowly as his ball possession increases to 54%.

12 ‘ Hangal shoots a violent shot that distracts Morante and rolls over the line of contact.

7 ‘ Ashutosh’s flank floats in to meet Papa, who shoots her right past the target. The players ask the goalkeeper some questions at the start of the game.

6 ‘ Siam Hangal wins a free kick on Neroca’s perhaps first opportunity to score the goal. Rock wide!

5 ‘Ashutosh Mehta is booked.

2 ‘ Mohun Bagan looks good here. Marvin Phillip intervenes to fend off Papa’s Dhanachandra header.

1 ‘ Mohun Bagan wins an early corner and Neroca’s defense clears Beitia’s ball well.

KICKOFF: There is the pipe and we are on the way. Will the Mariners be able to consolidate their place at the top?

The players are in the middle. We’re just minutes from live action …

XI PLAY:

NEROCA FC: Marvin Phillip (GK / C), Dhananjoy Singh, Taryk Sampson, Roshan Singh, Zodingliana Ralte, Siam Hanghal, Boubacar Diarra, Varun Thokchom, Imran Khan, Ronald Singh, Ningthoujam Singh

Mohun Bagan AC: Sankar Roy (GK), Fran Morante, Papa Diawara, Ashutosh Mehta, S. Vadakkepeedika, Dhanachandra Singh (C), Daneil Cyrus, Nongdamba Naorem, Fran Gonzalez, Joseba Beitia, SK. Sahil

COACH’S CORNER

PREVIEW

Neroca FC, who won in their last game, strengthens their confidence and hosts Mohun Bagan in a tricky game by I-League leaders.

Despite the initial struggle, there was a sense of calm in the Orange Brigade and more than half of the season is still to be played. The home team will go into the game with a huge rise in morale after beating Real Kashmir at home, finishing sixth.

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan sits comfortably on top of the table and also comes into play after his 2-1 derby win against arch rival East Bengal.

A win for Neroca would mean a jump into the top 3. This would be an excellent turning point as the team based on Imphal was on the dreaded relegation zone at the turn of the year.

Read: I-League: Dicka’s double pack helps Punjab FC past Gokulam Kerala

Head coach Gift Raikhan said before the game: “The game will be very difficult for Neroca. You (Mohun Bagan) haven’t lost in a while. You are strong and experienced. Your tent players are very good and your Indian players are very talented. “

“We were inconsistent due to lack of experience, but my team will improve every day. As a team we will fight to the end. Everyone can see the result after the final whistle. “

Mohun Bagan has been unbeaten for six games and is now three points ahead of the second-placed Punjab FC.

“The derby is now behind us. We are very happy with the result and the three points, but we have been thinking about tomorrow’s game since Monday. We know it will be very difficult, ”said Mohun Bagan’s head coach Kibu Vicuna.

Neroca defender Taryk Samson will face Nongdamba Naorem on the left, who has been phenomenal this season, while Chanso Horam, Siam Hanghal and Zodingliana Ralte will be in the middle of the park against Bagan’s Spanish contingent Joseba, Beitia and Fran Gonzales.

Possible XI play:

NEROCA FC: Marvin Phillip, Moirangthem Singh, Taryk Sampson, Ousmane Diawara, Zodingliana Ralte, Boubacar Diarra, Gaty Koumani, Sushil Meitei, Chanso Horam, Ronald Singh, Khaimingtham Lhungdim

Mohun Bagan AC: Sankar Roy (GK), Fran Morante, Daneil Cyrus, Ashutosh Mehta, Dhanachandra Singh, Prime Minister Britto, Nongdamba Naorem, Fran Gonzalez, Baba Diawara, Vice President Suhair, Joseba Beitia

When and where to watch?

The game between NEROCA and Mohun Bagan is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. IST and will be broadcast live on DSport. An online streaming option would be available from JioTV. You can also follow the live commentary at https://sportstar.thehindu.com/.

advertisement