advertisement

Senior striker was a key player in winning the conference championship, and he’s just as important for the basketball team.

DOYLESTOWN – When an opponent is compared to Jack Neri in color, he is in the office for a long night, no matter who it is or how tall he might be

Neri, the older striker from Central Bucks West, is 6-foot-3,225 pounds, but it can be said to compete against him like a linebacker. That’s true, because in the fall, next to the quarterback, this was one of the positions Neri played for the western soccer team.

advertisement

“In any case, the strength aspect (of football) really helps with (basketball),” said Neri. “As a basketball team, we are very interested in training and growing up in the weight room. Lifting and conditioning also definitely help with basketball.”

Neri has been a college basketball player since he was two and a beginner for two years. He’s also had a pretty long basketball career with the Bucks.

CB West’s Teddy Spratt with the theft just before half … @Coach_Sherm @PHSRamsHoops pic.twitter.com/NxsQ53NI02

– Todd Thorpe (@ toddrthorpe), January 25, 2020

Two years ago, he was a key player from the bank for a team that made it to the PIAA quarter-finals. This season he has an average of just under nine points per game, but his defenses in terms of paint and rebound are always visible.

“Jack was great,” said West coach Adam Sherman. “He is a warrior. He is a great team mate. We love to have him. I can’t believe he’s a senior. It’s amazing how quickly the four years go by, but he’s a special kid. We are just glad to have him. “

Juggling the requirements of two year-round sports like soccer and basketball can be challenging. But it is something that he has faced most of his life.

“It has moments, but most of the time when you’re in football, it’s football, and when you’re in basketball, it’s basketball,” said Neri. “It’s two different sports, two different things. You’re all in one and when this season is over, you’re all in the other.”

In both teams, when he was just starting out as a younger player, he had an older team mate who set a good example with Jake Reichwein. Reichwein is now playing football at Holy Cross, but on the basketball court he combined a linebacker mentality with a lot of basketball skills and a feeling for shooting.

“Toughness is a big part of this team,” said Neri. “Jake taught me a lot. He’s in college now, but he taught me a lot. That’s what we did in this whole thing – playing hard, playing hard, ricocheting, scoring goals and helping others. “

Box score from CB West’s 41-38 win over Pennridge on Friday evening … @Coach_Sherm @PHSRamsHoops @HSGameOn … https://t.co/kUdME7oZBG

– Todd Thorpe (@ toddrthorpe), January 25, 2020

The time will come when Neri will soon have to make his college choice and football will be the sport he is playing on the next level. His position is in the air, either linebacker or possibly an attempt to find a close end on the offensive.

“I’m between a couple of schools,” he said. “I should make a decision in the next week or so. I’m excited.”

West is now 13: 5 in the basketball season and 6: 3 in the SOL Continental. It scored a huge win over Pennridge 41-38 on Friday night and is in a good position should it be in the next two weeks finish strong to do another run in the postseason.

“That is hope,” said Neri. “One game at a time, but that’s our goal. We’ll see how we’re doing. Just play hard and hope for the best.”

Finale: CB West 41, Pennridge 38 … Excellent defense from @Coach_Sherm … late 3-point attempt to get out of step by @PHSRamsHoops … Munari with 12, Neri 10 leads West @HSGameOn

– Todd Thorpe (@ toddrthorpe), January 25, 2020

CB West’s Teddy Spratt with the theft just before half … @Coach_Sherm @PHSRamsHoops pic.twitter.com/NxsQ53NI02

– Todd Thorpe (@ toddrthorpe), January 25, 2020



advertisement