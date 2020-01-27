advertisement

Neon and Huli’s $ 15 million bet “Palm Springs” is a risky theater bet. But as Amazon suggested about buying “Late Night” last year, popular comedies are the key to streaming.

After no business was done in the first few days of the Sundance Film Festival, there were news of six acquisitions within 24 hours that Neon and Hulu were close to giving Sam Sam’s rom-com “Palm Springs” for $ 15 snap million. The couple won a three-way competition with A24 and Netflix. The offer from Neon and Hulu is even more important than last year’s Amazon Late Night acquisition, and it speaks to a market that is increasingly determined by the value a movie has once it’s on the digital shelves of streaming, Service is.

“Saturday Night Live” Alum Samberg plays a major role in David Ehrlich’s “brilliant” reinvention of the “Groundhog Day” formula. He plays a wedding guest who becomes friends with a reluctant maid of honor (Cristin Milioti). After their appearance was thwarted by a surreal interruption, the two committed to a nihilistic philosophy and began to ruin the wedding.

advertisement

The film, which includes Samberg and his Lonely Island associates Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone among his producers, was well received and was considered by buyers before the festival to be one of the few comedies to be won at Sundance. However, the theater promise remains a risky venture: In one of Samberg’s latest films, “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stop”, $ 9.54 million was grossed in the world, more than 99 percent of which at the box office.

connected

connected

Charles Sykes / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Netflix’s interest in the title, which was ultimately won by Neon and Hulu, speaks for the promise of the film as a smart streaming investment.

Now that Disney controls Hulu, the company is focused on improving its offering to position itself as a general public counterpart to Disney + and compete with Netflix for the adult audience. While Netflix is ​​increasingly focusing on projects such as “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman”, Hulu’s film strategy largely consists of its output deals with Neon, Annapurna, Bleecker Street, Lionsgate and IFC Films – Making Hulu a focal point for festival hits and hidden treasures.

This will remain the case if Searchlight’s siblings’ films are expected to be available on the platform after the label’s HBO edition expires in 2022. This year, Searchlight is reportedly on the verge of closing a $ 12 million deal for David Bruckner’s thriller The Night House. “

In the meantime, Lionsgate is said to be approaching a deal with Dominick Cooke’s “Ironbark” in the mid seven-digit range.

While Hulu’s theater partners coordinate to a different extent with the streamer on acquisitions, the collaboration between Hulu and Neon is deepened. They classified their 2017 output deal as “cutting-edge”, in which all neon titles would be available in the service after a theatrical release.

The companies worked together at Sundance last year to purchase Lupita Nyong star “Little Monsters” for a mid-seven-digit price for North American rights. In Cannes they bought domestic rights for Celine Sciamma’s celebrated French love story “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”. In the meantime, Neon has acquired films like last year’s Sundance selections “Clemency” and “Monos” as well as the Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Parasite” by itself.

Apple made its first major purchase at the festival on Monday, when it acquired lively “Boys State,” Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine’s sharp profile as a handful of attendees at a session of a long-time, model government program. Under the terms of the contract, A24 will distribute the film theatrically, while the technology company will release the film on its Apple TV + platform and expand the partnership that includes the joint distribution of films in A24’s production, including Sofia Coppola’s “On The Rocks”.

Brownie Harris

A year after its closely watched purchase, Amazon made its first major purchase at this year’s Sundance when it reportedly spent $ 12 million on global rights to Alan Ball’s drama “Uncle Frank”. Amazon also acquired the North American rights to Phyllida Lloyd’s “as themselves”.

The fact that Amazon executives weren’t scared by the underperformance of their recent Sundance purchases – “Late Night” ($ 13 million acquisition, $ 22.39 million gross), “Honey Boy” (5 million US $ / $ 3.19 million gross), “The Report” ($ 14 million / estimated $ 275,000 gross) and “Brittany Runs a Marathon” ($ 14 million / $ 7.36 million gross) support the position of studio director Jennifer Salke, which the company does not regret. Amazon is all about prime subscribers.

Here is a current list of Sundance acquisitions.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement