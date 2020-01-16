advertisement

Renew Economy reports that Neoen, a French developer of renewable energy, is hoping online in March for the extra capacity for the large Tesla battery in South Australia. This is already the largest lithium-ion battery in the world and Neon is already planning to add more capacity to the battery that will focus on new grid services such as “inertia.” It could also supply up to 50% of the state’s inertia needs. while progressing towards its goal of net 100% renewable energy sources by 2030.

For those who do not understand what inertia is, it is a service that stabilizes the grid when supply and demand for electricity fluctuate. Neoen says that this battery will be upgraded with Tesla’s Virtual Machine Mode, which allows advanced power converters to emulate existing inertial services currently provided by an aging fleet of fossil fuel plants. “The level of inertia that would be provided by HPR (Hornsdale Power Reserve) can correspond to half the total needs of South Australia.”

Neoen applied for approval in December 2019 and requested approval “as soon as possible and in any case no later than 28/02/2020 in order to complete the AEMO registration process and be ready to participate in the national electricity Market by early March 2020. “

More information from the application showed that the mission was to “support network stability, reduce the risk and severity of network events such as blackouts, and maximize return on equity.” $ 30 million in 2020 and should be operational for around 15 years. If the expansion comes online on time, those figures can turn out higher.

It is a good thing for Australia to switch completely from fossil fuels to batteries, especially in the light of the record heat and natural disasters that hit the country, such as the ongoing forest fires. I can’t even imagine working with record heat without air conditioning (if there was a blackout, people couldn’t stay cool enough). The Hornsdale battery and others in Australia can prevent many heat-related deaths.

About the author

Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla.

