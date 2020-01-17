advertisement

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi speaks to media outside the Council Chambers in Calgary on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Jim Wells / Postmedia

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says Calgary will question the province for a “fair deal” for the cities, following a council committee’s decision to make an appearance on the Kenney government’s Fair Deal panel.

The city council’s intergovernmental affairs committee voted Thursday to send a letter to the provincial government, describing Calgary’s response to the task force panel to explore how to improve Alberta’s status in the Confederacy.

advertisement

“The real fiscal imbalance in this country is not between provinces and regions, it is between cities and everyone else,” Nenshi said on Thursday. “Taxpayers in cities pay the freight. Recently, 2015, Calgarian sent several billions of dollars a year more to provincial government than we received back to provincial government benefits and services.

“If you want to talk about fair deals, I’m happy to have that conversation.”

City staff told committee members Thursday that some of the ideas floated by the province so far as part of Fair Deal consultations, if implemented, could harm the city.

Among the most worrying proposals for municipalities: the creation of a Alberta Pension Plan – which can incur significant compliance costs for large employers like the city – and a proposal to mimic the Quebec system where the province has to approve any federal agreement -komunale.

Preventing cities from working directly with the federal government is likely to “hurt” Calgary, Nenshi said.

It is also likely to prevent the creation of projects like the one announced Wednesday, involving $ 48.5 million in federal funds going directly to the city for new affordable housing in Calgary.

“That would leave hundreds of millions or billions of dollars on the table,” he said. “That would lead to big administrative inefficiencies and big ribbons, so there are certainly things that could hurt Calgary.”

Nenshi also suggested that the province’s Fair Deal panel was “political behavior” and a “distraction” from the work needed to help the Albertans.

However, not all city council members agree with the mayor’s position.

They formed. Sean Chu dismissed the mayor’s characterization that the panel is a “distraction.”

“How can the panel itself be a bad thing? I don’t get it,” he said. “It sounds like, if you don’t do it the way I want, it’s kind of bad.”

“It’s very important for our survival, really, to have a fair deal within the Confederacy.”

A key component of the city’s appearance on the panel will be a request for the province to re-engage in the city’s charter deal – the force-won agreement giving new powers to Alberta’s major cities was largely repealed in Bill 20 who received royal assent in December.

Legislation brought in to replace city cards has resulted in reduced infrastructure and transit funding for Calgary and Edmonton.

Consultations for the province’s fair deals panel will close on January 30th. A final report will go to the Alberta government by March 31.

mpotkins@postmedia.com

Twitter: @mpotkins

advertisement