COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Andrew Nembhard had 21 points and 10 assists when Florida won 81-68 against South Carolina on Tuesday evening.

Keyontae Johnson added 19 points for the Gators (10: 4), who played their third 2-0 win at Southeastern Conference in the past four seasons.

Nembhard was a big reason for that.

The 6-foot-5 Sophomore made 8 of 14 shots, including three 3-pointers. He also had 10 out of 13 assists in Florida when he controlled the action whenever South Carolina (8-6, 0-1) got closer.

Johnson scored 10 of his points in the first half when Florida played up to two minutes without scorer and rebound Kerry Blackshear Jr. due to nasty problems.

The Gamecocks reduced the lead to one point in the second half, most recently against Maik Kotsar with 13:35.

But Scottie Lewis followed with a 3-pointer, Nembhard scored two foul shots, and Blackshear made three attempts on the line to push the lead to 61-53.

Florida was only 73-68 on Kotsar’s inner basket with 2:43. But Nembhard found Blackshear in the next possession of the ball, which resulted in a foul before Nembhard put the matter aside with a clear 3-pointer with 2:01 to extend the matter to 77-68.

South Carolina could not respond with a consecutive loss at home.

Kotsar led the gamecocks with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Florida played an efficient first half despite Blackshear’s absence. The Gators, who ranked tenth in the SEC, were 16 out of 32 players in the first half.

Florida used a 24-13 increase over an 11-minute first-half stretch to move forward. Lewis started the run with seven straight points, Nembhard had a pair of baskets, and Ques Glover made a long jumper from the right when the Gators took the 40-33 lead with 1:24 in half.

The Gamecocks came last in SEC foul shooting (60.3 percent), but met 13 out of 14 attempts in the first 20 minutes. They finished 18 out of 24 from the line.

THE BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators were voted top 10 earlier in the season and won the Charleston Classic, defeating Xavier in an exciting final. You look like a team again, able to participate in the SEC, especially if Blackshear stays on the pitch.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks are appearing in a mess right now. They seemed to be on an upward trend in Clemson and Virginia. But they lost to Stetson and now to the Gators at home when they try to find an offensive rhythm.

NEXT

Florida travels to Missouri on Saturday evening.

South Carolina will play in Tennessee on Saturday.

