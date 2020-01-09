advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has long called on the UN committee to demand a halt to the construction of the three megaprojects, says columnist Chris Nelson.

HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS

Not that it will bring such a surprise to the people here in Alberta, but the United Nations has stuck its well-manicured fingers into the future of major energy projects in Canada.

advertisement

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination – betting that there are some juicy expense accounts associated with membership in that sanctuary crew – is calling on Canada to ban work on three major resource projects, including the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, for we have not gained approval from the folklore of the First Nations affected.

Apparently, the committee is concerned that construction work is taking place without “free, prior and informed consent”, including all those indigenous groups along the various routes.

O boy, this is kind of like being stuck on a merry roll with some psychopathism fixed on the master master, whispering with joy as he rolls endlessly in circles to the very end of time. (OK, or until there is no energy industry left in Canada, which is likely to arrive first.)

Let’s face it, there will never be enough consultation, enough agreement or, indeed, adequate approval for one group or another.

In our bones, we know this to be true, surely as we know the sun really does rise at birth.

Because at its core this is just a bitter game of protest parcel, which aims to ruthlessly hold the gripe train until everyone involved in these mega-projects simply gives up and walks away , wondering, maybe if becoming a Trappist Monk might have been a better career choice.

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage – the best of a somewhat shiny number gathered around Prime Minister Jason Kenney’s current cabinet table – rightly responded by calling the United Nations an unelected, undervalued body: therefore, one without the right to criticize our energy megaprojects.

Good for you, Sonya. However, there is a problem with being too harsh on these UN denizens, trying so hard for global peace and understanding. (Hey, maybe they absorb that old Coke shopping experience, the one about teaching the world to sing in perfect harmony, before sitting on a spending account in any five-star Big Apple community?)

So why is such criticism a harsh basis? This is because we have invited them. Yes, we Canadians. Or more precisely the fellow who represents us: this would be one that is widely known as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Look, we might be forgiven for forgetting that we’re actually up to our armpits in committing genocide. After all, this outrageous punishment did not feature much in the recent federal election campaign.

Yes, many of us have managed to allow that dramatic episode of virtue signaling from our prime minister to take away our busy minds. Trudeau, of course, has not mentioned the word very recently.

And why would that be so? Because it was all flimflam by the prime minister. He couldn’t stop himself. He simply had to agree with the charge that Canadians are involved in the systematic and deliberate annihilation of indigenous people all over this land.

This conclusion of the targeted, race-based massacre came in the National Investigation Report on Missing and Indigenous Women and Girls Missing. And, after a brief pause, our Prime Minister agreed with this statement.

And what happened after that bomb? No staining. All the issues facing Indigenous people in Canada were back on the shelf again, all the valid questions about the role of Indian Law again went down the track.

Words, the more dramatic the better (and they come no more dramatic than the genocide), are what matters to Trudeau. Actions are a completely different matter.

But words have consequences. And when a country’s leader publicly announces heading a population involved in genocide, it is a punishment that cannot be washed away, like the black makeup that is subjected to soap, water and the passage of time.

So why would the UN not then train their major moral weapons in Canada? We asked them.

Chris Nelson is a regular columnist for the Calgary Herald.

advertisement