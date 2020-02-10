advertisement

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro speaks at a press conference at the McDougall Center in Calgary on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

I try. Alberta’s real battle will begin.

advertisement

It has no connection to hockey unless a player needs urgent medical attention. No, we are talking about healthcare and this showdown will be an absolute dooz.

After another report from some outside agency – honestly, is there anyone working for our province able to count? – we’ve said there could be $ 1.9 billion in annual savings in Alberta’s mom’s health budget.

Now before anyone gets a glimpse of this very “trinket” (our mayor’s new favorite word) we need to understand that these are the usual heaven pie conclusions coming out of dresses that won’t make the heavy lifting for actually achieve the stated objectives

Hey, it wouldn’t have cost a penny of Jason Kenney, never forget the $ 2 million they staged Ernst & Young, for my advice: cut compensation for all healthcare staff, including doctors, by 15 percent, close narrow use of rural facilities and at the same time set a $ 5 user fee for each medical service. There, it was easy.

Oh, you wanna do it? Fat chance. Because taking money away from people is 10 times harder than giving them away in the first place, putting clinics in good shape will get a mature Tory Prime Minister out of his MLAs while striking of user fees will antagonize Ottawa by violating Canada Health Act.

We have been on this path several times before and the results have always been the same; a rise from the government of the day in the face of massive opposition and the intricate and interconnected nature of health care itself, where, like some extensive Whac-A-Mole game, you think you’ve hit one issue square in its head just to have another one appears in a dizzying response.

In 1983, the Lougheed government tried to curb health spending when the responsible minister, Dave Russell, suggested paying $ 20 a night for a hospital bed. When the federations screamed foul and threatened to stop transfer payments, the scheme was quietly abandoned.

A few decades later Ralph Klein gave her a whirlwind, this time coming up with some bafflegabs that he considered Third Street. It had something to do with public and private service partnerships that would have condemned it anyway, even if we really understood what the heck Ralph was.

So, best of luck to Tyler Shandro, the current Alberta health minister who last week announced the results of this latest review along with his initial plan of action.

In essence, he wants to keep spending at its current level for several years while simultaneously saving hundreds of millions by revamping how things actually work and then reinvesting that money into the system to improve patient outcomes – a phrase just slightly less silly than that of AHS favorite: patient experience. (Tell us, sir: what was the experience of prostate surgery?)

Well, if he manages the first part – freezing costs – that will only be a massive achievement. If he also improves these so-called health outcomes, then, when he finally breaks this mortal coil, Shandro will deserve his name attached to a canopy in Kananaskis.

Importantly, this is the real battlefield if this government wants to balance Alberta’s books.

Sure, we’ve had some good news about the pipelines lately, but economic indicators across Alberta remain stuck in the bad. To expect future outflows on the income side of capital would be foolish.

And when just one department absorbs more than 40 percent of a $ 58 billion budget, which is currently almost $ 9 billion in red, then it doesn’t take Ernst & Young (though I suspect they would like the contract) to figure out where the major savings should originate.

The battle lines are already formed. Heck, they were formed even during last May’s election campaign. It does not die or die, as we can continue to borrow even longer, but if the UCP government wants to be taken seriously, then Shandro must lead his power play.

Chris Nelson is a regular columnist for the Calgary Herald. More than a decade ago, he worked for Calgary Health Region and Alberta Health Services.

advertisement