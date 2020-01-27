advertisement

Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides announces a new results-based funding model for the province’s post-secondary institutions during a press conference in Calgary on Monday, January 20, 2020.

Even though I used to do the Toronto Raptors bench, basketball always left me somewhat greedy as a sporting spectacle.

(Okay, I wouldn’t play that 19 years ago. Toronto Sun’s legendary sports editor George Gross had invited me; but the press seats were noisy, so Baron, as George was known, was somewhat more sat on the bench of the home team.)

However, aside from that special evening, the pumpkin game has never appealed. So I’m rarely worried about attending that annual American college knockout tournament: the one known around the world as Mars Madness.

My loss, I’m sure. Ah, but go on, there is another type of Mars Madness with which I am much more familiar. Simply the one that costs Alberta taxpayers millions of dollars each and every time spring rolls around.

And now it looks like a great fellow called Demetrios Nicolaides has also stuck to this annual financial bar. Hey, maybe Jason Kenney’s provincial cabinet isn’t as full of good sense statues and headaches as I originally thought.

Because Nicolaides happens to be Alberta’s advanced education minister and, as such, he is actively living for his portfolio moniker, facing one of the most egregious and abusive abuses of public money that takes place every year with boring and depressing monotony.

You see, if you’re looking to steal a contract or sell a service at any level of government, then the best time to make a sales pitch is when March pops up.

OK; now some simple innocents, those who have never worked in or around the public sector, may be wondering what is so special about that particular time of year.

Really it’s really simple: the annual budget year for the government starts on April 1 (not so convenient for us taxpayers). So the end of the preceding month signals just one thing for all those different department head honchos with their happy hands on the bag wires: waste it or lose it.

Because this is a world where there is no price tag for budget entry. If you don’t spend every last penny (even better if you can slide the budget and get away with it, as this becomes your new, decided-to-absolute startup), then you really risk not getting the same amount in the financial year to begin.

And, of course, that would never do: because your singular place in this wonderful world of public service is determined by two measures: how many people report to you and how big your budget is.

There are no sales numbers to reach or profit levels to reach and whatever performance metrics will be raised, never be notified, until that particular route goes down that ready answer that, dear me , this is all so completely outdated, it works an absolute treat.

And heck, if you’ve spent enough, then you can go a long way anyway: promote yourself to an even bigger budget department. After all, you have shown the true promise.

Oh, and if, by some weird flow, a department head somehow pulls so badly and leaves unspent budget funds, then the peers will immediately entertain the thought of beating this fool like a drunk in the rain. Because if one person does it, then paradise helps everyone, it can become the new norm.

Every one of those peers understands this. That’s why the madness of Mars is so much a part of government culture.

However, brave (or foolish: take your word) Nicolaides is warning Alberta’s universities and colleges – they are under his care – he will pay close attention to any spending of last-minute funds used during this March Madness period.

Good for her. I like this guy. Oh, he will fail, of course; such spending is very much rooted in the public service culture. But watching him try to sink these three financial indicators will be far more fun than boring basketball.

Chris Nelson is a regular columnist for the Calgary Herald.

