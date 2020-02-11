advertisement

Nelson Semedo seems to be one of the big winners of Quique Setien’s appointment as Barcelona boss after becoming a regular fixture in the starting XI.

Semedo did not feature in Setien’s first two games at the top of the club, but he has started their last four in a row on the right and looked in good shape.

The Portuguese international spoke to reporters after Sunday’s win over Real Betis and appears to be enjoying Setien’s confidence in him.

“Things are going well for me, the new coach trusts me a lot and what I do is work as hard as I can to justify that confidence,” he said.

“This may be my best season in Barcelona. I am very happy with what is happening to me, it is a pity that the team is not leading. But there are still many championships ahead of us and we can still become champions. “

There has been frequent speculation about Semedo during his time with the club, and January brought new rumors that he is no longer considered irreconcilable.

The second half of the season may be his last chance to prove he has a future at Barcelona, ​​but he certainly seems to have the confidence of Setien for now.

