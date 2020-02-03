advertisement

Alberta’s war room is not a chance against the images of destruction in Australia, says columnist Chris Nelson.

A mural wall is seen on the island of Kangaroo, Australia, on January 19, 2020, on the island of Kangaroo.

All the fun stories and exciting statistics about our province’s energy industry don’t stack up against a dead kangaroo.

That’s why Jason Kenney’s so-called war room is doomed to disappoint. You see, it’s already being preached to converts, and most Canadians have no interest in reading the abundant yarns that topple Alberta’s main industry.

This is not the fault of those who work there, who will at least get a few years out of this concert, because the politicians, being what they are, will not be deep-six now, not after being cut off by the opposition.

But waiting for people in Victoria, Montreal or Ottawa (presumably the likely audience, rather than Albertans) to become eager readers of these things ignores human nature.

Look, we’re not talking about what people should do – heck, they should eat more broccoli just as they should be better informed about the realities of what the energy industry contributes to the well-being of Canadians.

But instead, we reach for chips or chicken wings. Or, in this case, look at wildfires in Australia and foolishly transfer such inconsistent images to the high-profile climate change project in this country, the twin Trans Mountain pipeline.

This is probably why opposition to the pipeline has increased in recent months, at a time when Alberta’s war room has been seeking these pro-oil stories. An Angus Reid poll just found that support for the project dropped from 58 to 55 percent, while opposition increased from 31 to 37 percent, compared to six months ago.

So what happened to make all those rah-rah messages appear as successful in this war as the French army was in the spring of 1940?

Yes, not only did those Aussie fires provide dramatic visuals, they also killed millions of criteria, including cute koalas and beloved kangaroos. Sorry, but you can’t fight this, no matter how exciting your graphs are for the positive effect of the energy industry on Canadian GDP.

Sure, it’s the mental laziness to the extreme to equate what was happening in Australia with the sinking of the pipe in Western Canada, but who said people were logical? Fires are bad: it must be climate change. So this pipeline project must be bad too. Therefore, I oppose it. This is about the limit to think so deeply.

Meanwhile, we’ve had a federal government not with a backbone or principle iota. So if the current keeps flowing against the pipelines, then bet your bottom dollar that will predict the end for Teck Resources’ high-profile plans for a new big oilfield.

We are now taking a look at this stiffening stance in comments from the federal environment minister, linking Alberta’s climate plans to any possible approval, and from the energy minister raising the possibility that the project may require more study (this is the cowardly way to kill something these days – it takes so long for the company involved to walk away).

So if our war room is likely to remain a wet latch and logic alone will not prevail, then what hope does Alberta have?

One thing and one thing: do it to hurt Canadians in their pockets. Because if the same question about the Trans Mountain project included the “if killing costs $ 100 a year” add-on, the support of viewing support.

Yes, we are all about preserving the environment in someone else’s palace or work. But ask the bare bare minimum of ourselves and such support disappears.

So if Kenney really wants to win this war, then he has to use the only effective weapon at his disposal. It should limit oil and gas shipments to the rest of the country so that prices can bite afterwards, big time. This will, of course, hurt this province more than anywhere else, but if we are to succeed, it is the only guaranteed opportunity to get the job done.

Even kangaroos have a price. And if it doesn’t come out of people’s pockets, it’s not a high either.

Chris Nelson is a regular columnist with the Calgary Herald.

