If the Liberal government is going to pay the carbon tax, then it will get it, says columnist Chris Nelson.

All right, let’s get this straight: not only will we all be saved from the living simmer, but I’ll also get some money for the deal?

Well, what do you dislike about the federal imposed carbon tax; one we start attacking in a matter of days.

Perhaps this fight against climate change is not so difficult, after all. Or maybe – though, please, just whisper it – the whole scheme is not really serious: on the contrary, it is just another example of Trudeau’s gesture of virtue allied with a redistribution of wealth.

Because if Canadians were told to dig deeper into their personal pockets to finance the battle against this apparent existential threat to humanity, then the hot air would burst from the green movement so fast, it would make a snowman, caught by those chinook winds, look consistent in comparison.

But before we consider why Stones are so gung-ho to impose this national carbon tax (a hint: it has little blessing to do with cutting CO2 emissions), let’s find out what we can do lucky souls in Alberta on the promised trough deduction.

Numbers workers estimate that Alberta’s average family will receive a $ 880 tax deduction after the first 15 months of this federal carbon tax item. In return, we would have spent almost five cents per liter more when refilling and about $ 250 extra on utility bills during this period.

Not bad at all, I say. But again, living in a 1,100-square-foot bungalow and driving under 8,000 kilometers a year on a Mazda 3 makes this a sure winner for me. Hey, when it comes to carbon footprint, I’m not David Suzuki, people.

Then why be shy? Everyone else is doing it and, usually, it’s Alberta’s money being bandied about everywhere else in Canada. So let’s have fun restoring what we decided on a change. Yes, some of us sad sacks may even turn out to be more of a moolah than her: Happy New Year, really.

Now if you feel some ignorance here, you’re not too far off. Because if you took all this Russian carbon fighting seriously, then the eventual dawn cynicism of realizing what the Trudeau government depended on could be overwhelming.

You see, a few extra cents per liter and a dozen dollars in our monthly utility bills will not make a difference in the amount of fuel used or the lights and heat enjoyed.

For heaven’s sake, gas prices continue to rise more than four cents, while utility bills are similarly in constant flux.

So if this government really wanted Canadians to seriously reduce how much they drive, what vehicle they use, how cold their homes are and how many candles they want to read, then it would have priced gasoline at five dollars for one liter and tripled our utility bills. Now this will have an impact.

But it would send hordes pulling down the street. Because while it’s good to be green – especially if you don’t live and work in Alberta and, therefore, you can allow this province’s energy industry to fade in six years – when it comes to paying more yourself, then forget it . “Not in my green yard, humanity.”

Stones, longtime masters of Canadian manipulation, know this very well. So they will impose a significant carbon tax and fall in the light of UN approval as they repel most Canadians in tax time: governments like to give potential voters their money to came back.

Perhaps 10 percent of Canucks, especially those with a bunch of gas-powered vehicles and some big houses, could end up losing that deal. But hey, most of this group won’t vote for the Liberals anyway: just political breakthroughs on the path to Gray’s re-election.

So let’s make the belly up to the grass and grab some of that climate change pie. Delicious, it tastes so good and saves the planet.

Chris Nelson is a regular columnist for the Calgary Herald.

