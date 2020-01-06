advertisement

Have we mistakenly reached a point where we instinctively believe that every single penny belongs to the government and therefore only through their great or occasional kind-hearted kindness that anyone or anything gets to keep a dime or two from the ones that are actually earned? Postmedia Archives

Instead of imagining (as I do) the government as a crazy firefighter, moving some massive financial water socks and splashing money with reckless abandon, try thinking of it as a frying pan.

Week by week, this frying comes out and relieves a poor individual of a thousand dollars until a time comes when he only gets $ 900 from the unfortunate soul. Do we then protest that this habitual criminal has given the individual a gift of $ 100?

Bearing in mind this somewhat bizarre allegory, consider the reaction to Jason Kenney’s government move to phase out corporate income tax from 12 percent to eight (the last drop to 10 percent taking place a few days ago ), so to make Alberta more attractive to future businesses.

Caterwauling has not stopped with regard to this “gift” since it was announced. And it is unlikely to stop anytime soon.

But even before we consider whether this strategy is either appropriate to these turbulent times or whether it will make a difference in raising the black economic cloud over our collective heads, let us think about the wider implications of such protests. .

Have we reached a point where we instinctively believe that every single penny belongs to the government, and therefore only through their great or occasional kind-hearted kindness does everyone get to keep a dime or two of what has been earned really?

Sadly, that seems to be where we ended up. When a government gets a little less out of business or maintains a marginal tax rate, there are screams that are immediately apparent. Opponents suggest this is an uncontested gift for the rich because those who do more to save a tad more from such discounts.

However, this is simply because they shot harder in the first place and – knock, knock, knock on wood – it’s their money that they are managing to climb a little more successfully. No one, at least of all governments, gives them a stink – just like our poor victim by not making a bad gift by coughing up just $ 900 instead of the usual greats.

Now, this is not to say we have to live in a society where no one pays taxes on any government and is therefore a free for all, with the poorest and poorest going to the wall. We have chosen, over the decades, to continually grow a safety net for those who may need ancillary assistance or are given a very poor life.

For the most part it has been a blessing – it has brought benefits to this city, province and country.

But somewhere along this diligent path we have developed a myopic vision, one that can no longer see the money used to provide this progressive, caring society, in fact, to the companies and individuals who earned it in the first place . The government does not have an automatic right to every penny of this collective gift.

However, such a picture is likely to be a minority these days. And that makes Kenney’s move to cut corporate rates among the lowest in North America a big gamble, especially by making some new cuts to Alberta’s massive spending on public services at the same time.

Such a correlation plays well in those sincere protest rallies: Gifts for the rich at the expense of the rest of us. It’s simple and meaningless, but nevertheless effective. Perhaps these sound protest bites provide clues as to why the provincial government’s popularity dropped sharply in a recent poll.

So there is a lot going on in this targeted movement to help attract investment and new jobs. If that fails, and we are stuck at the current level of unemployment, the cries for the gifts of the rich will reach the crescent level.

It’s a gamble, perhaps more than one Kenney imagined when his government introduced Bill 3 in the summer. In fact, his political future is at stake.

