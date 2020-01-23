advertisement

Going to Sunset Road in Montana’s Glacier National Park. The park is retreating signs that predicted its famous glaciers would disappear by 2020.

Kalispell Convention and Visitors Bureau

In this weird newspaper game, you learn pretty quickly that using superlatives just requires trouble.

Write a story about an older citizen, taller tree or stronger cat and, of course, the night after day, the next morning will feature someone or something older, taller or infinitely shoemaking. A wise reporter – never call yourself smarter, of course – will not make that mistake again: Hated city editors usually make sure this lesson is learned with difficulty.

However, a free pass is available. It remains the simple phrase “believed to be.” It also works in all sorts of similar situations.

Take someone who thinks the world is really flat. That person may be more nourished than a big bag of almonds, but it’s accurate to tell the world that global flattening is his current belief. Problems arise when such a belief is described as a solid fact.

However, one forgot to pass on this lesson to the government trying to relocate to Glacier National Park, a beautiful spot on the Montana border. It is a part of nature that morphs quietly and peacefully into Alberta’s Waterton Lakes.

So, for more than 10 years, all the relevant signs in the American park declared that the glaciers, after which it was famously named, would disappear – poof – by 2020.

No, there isn’t any “believed to be” about it. This was prominently highlighted as a simple, bald-faced fact for all signs. “Hey, get a good guander right now, because climate change doesn’t mean any of these beautiful, icy suckers will be here when 2020 rolls around,” is essentially what the National Park Service announced for a decade.

However, those signs are falling. Yes, you guessed it: glaciers are still there. Some may indeed be smaller than in 2010, but unless it’s a strange optical illusion, there is no doubt that they are far from melting into anything watery.

A decade ago these signs were raised at various glacier viewing points (OK, a bad job, I admit) to reflect climate change forecasts, subsequently made by the US Geological Survey.

But now the official, if somewhat red-faced, is that recent research shows that glacier shrinkage is far more complex than had been predicted at the time.

Don’t you say? But let’s not stop the somewhat unpleasant truth from doubling down on this relentless environmental crusade.

This is why new signs will read: “When they disappear completely depends on how and when we act. One thing is consistent: glaciers in the park are shrinking. “

These people are not ashamed. And they are determined and determined to wish away the thing that attracts visitors in the first place. Hey, “No Glaciers Left National Park” is up there with the No Stanley Cup centerpiece parade in Calgary to draw a crowd.

But, of course, the desperate bunch to try should not consist of hotdog vendors at park gates, relying on the truths that lie ahead. No, they work for the government in order to figure out – ice or no ice – they will still get paid, so let’s do some virtue signaling to pass the time.

Heck, it worked for Al Gore and his five-foot waves that should have plunged us half a dozen years since even those who predicted the Arctic would have been ice-free so many summers ago.

Because predictions are the trail of science, however, scientists who want their names in the light and the funds to continue the flow cannot resist making them. Make a mistake and, like that famous London bus, there will be another coming, just around the corner.

Which is fine, unless there are countless young people likely to have nightmares that this Earth will be uninhabitable by 2026 due to such extreme forecasts involving climate change. It is a shame that people who know better will eat with such fear of hitting their egos and their bank balances.

Chris Nelson is a regular columnist for the Calgary Herald.

