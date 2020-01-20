advertisement

Supporters of the nation’s Wet’suwet’en indigenous group, who oppose the construction of the GasLink Coast Pipeline, protest by blocking a road outside the provincial Royal Canadian Mounted Police headquarters in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, January 16, 2020.

Just what Alberta needs: another legacy boss, based in beautiful British Columbia, scratching his nose if a pipeline is to be built anywhere in that province.

All right, I’m throwing the gun. After all, Prince Harry and his lovely wife Meghan have not announced if their next Canadian home will be in Lotusland, though they did have a nice time on Vancouver Island over Christmas.

Still, if BC is their choice, they will have companies, given the number of inherited (if unsolved) bosses who are now trying to block the GasLink Coastal project, a move that is already upset brave administrator of everything green and well, BC Prime Minister John Horgan. Obviously, close elections make things a major concern, isn’t it?

Yes, just when you thought that this frustration of the pipeline could take no loss, it again surprises, thus raising farce in the wonderful world of pure pantomime.

In fact, all that is needed now is really to present a Blue-blooded Royal Highness on the barricades of indigenous chiefs of war, set up to stop this last pipeline, and we would eventually have enough material. to start a Canadian version of Les Miserables – maybe Meghan was playing Cosette?

All right, I’ll stop taking over the kings – I grew up a Republican, however, as decades passed, I woke up to politicians. So now I admire the Queen. If you doubt her Majesty’s eligibility as head of state of Canada, then repeat “President Justin Trudeau” several times.

Seriously, things are so stupid when it comes to energy development that soon no company on this planet will consider such a Canadian investment. This LNG project actually affected all the indigenous bands affected on board before construction. Now this is difficult, with about 20 groups to calm down and secure.

Hallelujah, they managed it. Oh, but wait: that wouldn’t be nearly enough.

No. Up pops the heiress bosses. They are a handful of people who consider themselves to be the best current dogs, due to any family claims, although no one has chosen them for anything.

In this wonderful mess is the human rights commissioner in the province. As an ongoing role, this one deserves an environmental Oscar – Greenies, perhaps. (Maybe I need the copyright before Tom Olsen and his war room cameras to steal it.)

Yes, Kasari Govender estimates that Canada’s headache is a conspiracy in the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which is backing bosses. How could we be so oblivious?

“I join the CERD in asking Canada to immediately cease the forced deportation of the peoples of Wetsuweten and Secwepemc, stop the use of deadly weapons, and guarantee that no force will be used against them,” she stated. “This is a matter of fundamental human rights.”

Little about the deadly weapons and the use of force is a verbal blow through the Mountains arches, which were given the unenviable task of law enforcement, as the barricades set up to stop this pipeline project were considered illegal.

Call me naive, but I would have thought a lawyer – Mrs Govender being one – would believe that respecting the law of our land takes precedence.

Ah, but forget about such little beauties: this is about democracy, apparently.

“In my life, it has never been a more important time for Canada to demonstrate support for the institutions of democracy,” our undisputed human rights lawyer added.

First or Second World Wars? I am tempted to respond. Though, to be fair, she wasn’t back then.

And why would these recent sacrifices compare to the rights of these hereditary, elected chiefs, allies with any UN committee, likely more interested in unlimited expense activity and guaranteed first-class travel? ?

No, this strange combination apparently understands and embodies the democratic desires of this country.

So welcome to Canada, Harry and Meghan. And you thought Brexit was tough?

