advertisement

Clint Eastwood – Harry Dirty

SunMediaArchive

As a kid, one of those rare times I ever spent with dad alone was when a Clint movie arrived at the local movie house.

advertisement

He never bothered to attach Eastwood bits when he announced that soon – man and boy – we would enjoy a completely fresh visual feast. This was the beginning and the end of his interest in photography, as we called it then.

My dad’s favorites were those western spaghetti movies, those involving The Nameless Man. (Eastwood hardly spoke, despite being a star, which was probably part of his appeal to my dad equally.) But those films were off limits to me because of their R rating.

But glory be, then Dirty Harry appeared. So now my dad could take me forward to cheer on the classic ones.

Even today, if I’m tempted to ride a motorbike or try one of those new electric scooter things downtown Calgary, then Harry Callahan’s words from those closing scenes at Magnum Force reverberate: “A man got acquainted with its limitations. ” And for those that came to mind when I said classics? OK, so give me such a consistent quote from any of the last 10 Oscar-winning films. Yes, go on: continue your day.)

Ah, tired. I was enjoying this. But nostalgia goes so far and all this is on a path that goes nowhere but backwards. Instead, let’s all bring it home and ask the same question to our esteemed members of Calgary city council today. Do you know the current limitations of our city?

Because there is so little valuable evidence, the last five years of the war we have endured have embedded it in their aspirations to spend boldly where no one has gone before.

And if ever there was an economic disaster in the making, then this is the slow move toward proceeding with the $ 5 billion LRT Green Line project.

We had to present some road options presented to the council earlier this month, but, on the contrary, officials said they needed extra time to talk with even more of the seemingly endless “stakeholders”.

Green Line committee chairman Shane Keating did not like the postponement, but said he would go further if it could help restore credibility and confidence in the project.

Well, best of luck. Because this has had the creation of a bondoggle from the beginning.

The original north-south road was cut in half even though the massive budget remained the same. Then a bunch of city businessmen called for a thorough review before proceeding, warning the council that this could turn into an economic disaster for taxpayers. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jason Kenney weighed in, wanting some serious answers about the future of what was supposed to be the biggest engineering project in Alberta history.

However there is much confusion. Will there be a tunnel under the Bow River or a bridge over it? Will the south foot be built in front of the north? Do we even need anything given the slowdown in downtown employment that has occurred since the project was originally envisioned?

But we are still following through and now the administration is being asked to prepare a detailed analysis for the council next month so they can choose an option that suits them.

Sometimes mega-projects end up exerting their next momentum, simply because their unprotected size allows one to have the courage to go ahead and ask if perhaps this particular emperor of an engineering project has no clothes. Increasingly, this just seems to be the case.

Calgary is not the same city these days as it first dreamed of the Green Line. This decline can be permanent. It may get worse. We don’t know, but hope is not a strategy to spend the $ 5 billion we haven’t actually received.

It’s not easy to step back, certainly not in a city that has always marched forward at a relentless pace. But sometimes you are familiar with your limitations.

Chris Nelson is a regular columnist for the Calgary Herald.

advertisement